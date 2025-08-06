Newcastle want £100m double deal with Man Utd to complete Sesko transfer in ‘next 48 hours’

Newcastle are looking to complete deals for two strikers as Man Utd close in on the signing of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, according to reports.

The Magpies have had a difficult transfer window as Eddie Howe and his transfer team keep missing out on their top targets with Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale their main arrivals this summer.

Amid interest from Liverpool in Alexander Isak, Newcastle had been targeting a move to sign Bundesliga striker Sesko but they have been beaten to the signing by Man Utd.

Despite having a bid accepted by Leipzig, it became clear that Sesko favoured a move to Man Utd over Newcastle and now journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that the Red Devils are looking to seal the transfer in the ‘next 48 hours’.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are confident of completing the deal for Benjamin Sesko in the next 48 hours after United’s latest offer. They are closing in on a full agreement with RB Leipzig.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano added: ‘Manchester United and RB Leipzig, in direct talks again to adjust fee package and add-ons, trying to get it done ASAP. Follows Šeško’s decision to join #MUFC as revealed last night with personal terms agreed. Šeško will train separately until deal is done… ready to fly’.

Before former CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs added his update: ‘Manchester United optimistic on reaching an agreement in principle with Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko. €75m+€10m offer meets Leipzig’s ballpark valuation, but structure of the deal is still being negotiated. €5m of the add-ons are easily achievable. Sesko is waiting for permission to travel after agreeing terms on a five-year contract.’

And now GiveMeSport claim that Newcastle are ‘looking at completing deals for Yoane Wissa and Ollie Watkins’ in a double deal to make up for losing out on Sesko.

The Magpies board ‘have now identified a duo they see as being able to strengthen their attack and save their transfer window, and are now plotting bringing them in’.

Brentford have already rejected a £35m verbal offer from Newcastle for Wissa with the Bees reluctant to lose him and Mbeumo in the same window – but ‘there is confidence a deal can be done for around £40m before the September 1st deadline’.

Newcastle reckon Aston Villa’s Watkins – who was a target for Man Utd before they took the lead for Sesko – ‘could be the perfect partner for Wissa as Eddie Howe plots to use a front two more often’.

GiveMeSport adds that the ‘Wissa-Watkins partnership was something the club were keen on doing before they made a move to sign Sesko’ with the Aston Villa striker set to cost in the region of £60m, taking a double deal to around the £100m mark.

After losing out on eight other players this summer, Sky Sports News’ Keith Downie believes that the latest snub will be “the hardest one of all”.

Downie told Sky Sports: “It’s been a frustrating summer for Eddie Howe, for the players, who wanted to see new players arrive but more than anything the supporters who were expecting a number of signings this summer.

“This was the summer when Newcastle were supposed to strengthen and as we know now, they’ve gone for a number of players and just missed out on pretty much everyone they’ve gone for bar Aaron Ramsdale and Anthony Elanga.

“The likes of João Pedro and Liam Dalap have gone to Chelsea. If Manchester United get Benjamin Sesko over the line, their front three next season, Bryan Mbuemo, Sesko and Matheus Cunha are three players that Newcastle liked and certainly tried and got far on with two of them in the shape of Sesko and Mbeumo.

“By my last count there was eight players that Newcastle have just missed out on, so it’s been a bruising summer for them.

“I think this one will be the hardest one of all, seeing Benjamin Sesko join Manchester United.”