According to reports, Newcastle United are ‘weighing up’ a ‘late’ move to sign Matheus Nunes from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Newcastle have endured a frustrating transfer window. England international Marc Guehi had been their top target and they have had several bids rejected by Crystal Palace, who have been holding out for £70m.

It turns out Newcastle have wasted their time as The Telegraph revealed on Thursday evening that the Guehi transfer has been ‘called off’.

The same report claimed Newcastle are ‘unlikely to make another signing’ before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

This summer, the Magpies have paid fees to sign Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and William Osula, while Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy have joined the club on free transfers.

Despite yesterday’s report claiming Newcastle won’t make a signing on deadline day, Football Insider claims they are ‘weighing up a late move’ to sign Nunes.

The former Wolves midfielder only made 17 Premier League appearances for Man City during his debut season in 2023/24 and he has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere this summer.

Man City are said to be ‘willing’ to let Nunes leave and Newcastle are ‘on alert’.

‘City are willing to let the 26-year-old move on before the 11pm deadline on 30 August. The return of Ilkay Gundogan has pushed the attacking midfielder down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, and he could now be allowed to leave. ‘A new midfielder has not been a priority for the Magpies this summer, but they have been put on alert by the opportunity to land a highly-rated player. ‘Atletico Madrid have also expressed an interest in signing the midfielder, while clubs across Europe are also considering moves.’

Another report from Football Insider claims Newcastle are ‘still considering a swoop’ to sign Nottm Forest star Anthony Elanga, but a move is dependent on a ‘late twist’ involving Miguel Almiron.