Newcastle ‘willing’ to break transfer record for Guehi, but conditions change to throw move up in air

Newcastle are reportedly ‘willing’ to pay the record-breaking £70million fee to sign Marc Guehi, who ‘wants to leave’ Crystal Palace in order to move to St James’ Park, but there could now be a twist.

The Magpies have been tracking Guehi throughout the summer window. They got centre-back Lloyd Kelly in for free early on, but wanted to recruit two central defenders.

Interest from Liverpool could have hindered Newcastle, while Palace’s long-standing desire to receive £70million could also have been a problem. Indeed, the Magpies have identified other targets, with the big fee potentially out of reach.

However, according to Football Insider, they are now ‘willing’ to pay the £70million fee, which would set a new transfer record for the club, currently standing at £63million, paid for Alexander Isak.

Guehi is said to have told Palace that he ‘wants to leave for St James’ Park’, having agreed personal terms with Newcastle, so it would appear that the move could soon be confirmed.

However, a new stumbling block has been placed in front of them.

According to HITC, Steve Parish has set a new price tag for Guehi at the back end of the window, which it’s currently unclear whether the Magpies will agree to.

It’s believed that Palace now want £75million to let the centre-back go, which they believe represents fair value due to the two years left on his contract, and the late stage of the transfer window that the move could be confirmed in.

Indeed, Palace are unlikely to be able to recruit a player as good as Guehi in the final days of the window, so they’d rather receive a bigger fee to make sure they can do in the next window.

Whether Newcastle would be willing to pay £75million remains to be seen, but it is surely an annoyance to them that they had finally come to terms with lodging a large offer, only to be told it’s not enough, and they’ll have to raise their price again.

