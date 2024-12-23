Newcastle willing to listen to offers for star man as Euro giants mobilise to snatch him

Sandro Tonali could be sold by Newcastle in the summer

Newcastle could reportedly reluctantly listen to offers for Sandro Tonali after it was suggested he was looking for a route out of St James’ Park.

The Magpies have seen a number of big names join their ranks in recent seasons. One of the biggest was Tonali, who won the 2021/22 Serie A title with AC Milan prior to joining in 2023.

But it has been suggested that the midfielder is homesick, which could lead to a transfer away. That’s amid reported interest from Juventus, who could obviously offer him a route back to Italy.

Now, Football Insider reports Newcastle could reluctantly consider offers for Tonali.

The outlet addresses speculation about a return to Italy, but states that the Italian international will not be leaving St James’ Park in January.

With that said, amid interest from Juventus, it’s believed a big offer from the Serie A giants ‘would be carefully considered’.

That’s as though the Magpies have a lot of money to spend, PSR has stopped them from doing so, and some big names being sold would allow big money to be spent, too.

As such, Tonali could be sacrificed, with the report also suggesting that could be the case for an Italian club who make a suitable offer, though it’s not stated clubs from other countries would be able to sign him.

That is perhaps only because it’s believed he wants to go back there, though it would not be clear if a side from another country could land him until attempts were made for that to happen.

It has also been reported that Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak are targets for some big clubs, and losing two or three of those players at one time would be a massive loss for Newcastle.

It seems unlikely they’d want to allow that, but if big enough offers come in, it could happen.

