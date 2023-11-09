Newcastle ‘willing to pay more than €60m’ to beat Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea to Serie A superstar

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a big January offer for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who is a target for multiple Premier League sides.

The Magpies have enjoyed a good start to the season. They have picked up 20 points from 11 Premier League matches so far, and sit in sixth place in the table.

Eddie Howe is keen on bolstering his squad further this winter and wants to sign a new winger to provide competition for the likes of Anthony Gordon and currently injured player Harvey Barnes.

As previously reported by Football365, Newcastle have held an interest in Chiesa for some time, who is also admired by Manchester United.

Chiesa has been an important player for Juventus since joining the Italian club in 2022. The Italy international struggled with injuries last season, but seems to have regained his form.

This term, Chiesa has made 10 Serie A appearances so far, scoring four goals and making one assist in the process.

The 26-year-old has plenty of experience at the highest level. He has made 13 appearances in the Champions League to date and was also part of the Italy team that won the European Championships in 2020.

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Chiesa could be sold by Juventus in January if he doesn’t sign a contract extension soon.

The winger’s current deal is set to expire in 2025. His wage demands are thought to be beyond what Juventus are willing to pay, so they could opt to sell him sooner rather than later.

The report claims that Chiesa has ‘multiple suitors’ in England and Newcastle are ‘already preparing an offer’ for him in January. The Magpies are ‘willing to bid more than €60m (approx. £52.3m)’ to acquire his services.

They will face competition for his signature, however, with Arsenal and Chelsea also reportedly considering an offer for Chiesa in the winter window.

Tutto Juve add that Chiesa ‘will only remain with Juventus in the event of a contract renewal,’ which, as mentioned, is looking unlikely at this stage.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea or Man Utd make a concrete offer for Chiesa in January.

