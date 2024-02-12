Newcastle: Transfer expert reveals which two players could be sold instead of Bruno, Isak

Transfer expert Dean Jones has revealed which two Newcastle United players are likely to be sold this summer to help balance the books.

Newcastle were unable to spend in the winter transfer window thanks to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Magpies have all the money in the world at their disposal and Eddie Howe was very eager to improve his squad after a stuttery start to 2023/24.

The spending rules made that impossible, however, and no first-team signings were made in January.

There was lots of speculation surrounding the futures of several Newcastle stars with some reports claiming they were willing to offload an important player to help raise funds to spend on new players.

Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman are the names being thrown in the mix, although Kieran Trippier was linked with an exit last month.

Trippier was wanted by Bayern Munich but was never going to fetch the sort of price that would help Howe bring in one or two big names.

His future is still up in the air and journalist Jones has claimed Trippier and Callum Wilson could be sold to raise funds this summer, not Isak, Guimaraes, or Botman.

“They’re going to sell players,” he told GiveMeSport. “I’m just not sure that they will offload anyone like Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak.

“I still think, if you’re looking at a senior player that will leave, it will be someone more like Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson.

“Those types of players can be moved on and upgraded, but I don’t think that would be the plan with a player like Guimaraes or Isak because finding an upgrade on those players is very difficult.

“While Newcastle need to balance the books, the best way to do that is not to start selling your best assets. They need to find other ways around that.

“I think we will look at a rebuild of sorts in the summer for Newcastle, but I really don’t expect it to be those types of players that find themselves being moved on.”

