Newcastle: Wright ‘confused’ by Howe’s post-match interview after defeat to Chelsea

Ian Wright insists he was “confused” by some of Eddie Howe’s post-match comments after Newcastle lost 3-2 to Chelsea on Monday night.

Alexander Isak cancelled out Nicolas Jackson’s opening goal to send the Magpies into the break on level terms but second-half goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk took the game away from Newcastle.

Jacob Murphy scored their second late on but it wasn’t enough as Newcastle remain tenth and are now 15 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Howe insisted after the match that his side “were good” at Stamford Bridge and didn’t have “a problem with the overall flow of the game” – but Arsenal legend Wright struggled to understand the Newcastle boss’ post-match interview.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Wright said: “I was very surprised that they played a high line and the press wasn’t very good at all, especially when you consider Nick Pope is a very good sweeper keeper. Sven Botman coming in had a poor game today.

“I cannot understand why they didn’t play a deep block and frustrate Chelsea more. I was confused by some of the things Eddie was saying [in his post-match interview] because I didn’t see where they had any kind of control.

“I thought Bruno Guimaraes was very poor, couldn’t get himself away from the fact that Nicolas Jackson and Conor Gallagher were in and around him. There wasn’t enough movement from him.

“In the main, Tino Livramento tried, but overall, very poor from them.”

Howe told Sky Sports after the match: “Strange game, frustrating one for us because we started well and conceded with their first attack. I don’t think it was a game with a lot of chances, but it was a high-scoring game.

“We were good in spells but obviously not good enough overall because the goals we conceded were really poor.

“I don’t think we had a problem with the overall flow of the game. We were competitive and creative, the final ball was maybe not good enough today. We had a lot of opportunities to test their back four.

“All three goals [conceded] were similar in their characteristics. We didn’t defend those situations well enough and you’re going to lose games if you do that.

“It is a familiar feeling from the last few months for us on the road. It’s been a tough spell for us and tonight epitomised that for us. We were good, but overall you’re left feeling disappointed because we know we can defend better than that.”

