Newcastle ‘zero in’ on £86m striker which could be the best blow ever for Liverpool

Newcastle are ‘zeroing in’ on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in what could be very good or bad news for Liverpool.

The Magpies finally got their transfer window going this week after completing the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for £55m, but after Eddie Howe was ‘devastated’ by Joao Pedro’s move to Chelsea, Newcastle have ‘rekindled their interest’ in Ekitike, according to The Telegraph.

They’ve tried twice before to sign the 23-year-old, who got 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season, but failed to land him in January 2022 when he opted for PSG, and again last summer when he joined Frankfurt for just £14.3m.

The report claims the Bundesliga side will likely hold out for the striker’s €100m [£86m] release clause, but Newcastle have nevertheless ‘made the player’s representatives aware of their desire to sign the France Under-21 international and hope to agree a fee’, perhaps having been prompted into action by Frankfurt signing striker Jonathan Burkardt from Mainz for £18m.

Manchester United have also been linked with Ekitike, but won’t be able to afford him without significant departures which currently look unlikely, even if they can persuade him to join.

Chelsea’s interest has waned on the back of the signings of Pedro and Liam Delap, making Liverpool the Magpies’ greatest rival for his signature.

But the Reds may in fact be encouraged by Newcastle joining the race for Ekitike given what it could mean for ‘dream’ target Alexander Isak.

The Telegraph insist Newcastle are looking to sign Ekitike to play with Isak or as a rotation option for Howe as they will have Champions League football to contend with on top of domestic commitments next season.

The report adds:

‘Should Newcastle complete the signing of the Frenchman it does not mean Isak will be sold this summer. The Newcastle hierarchy still intend to offer last season’s top goalscorer a new contract later this summer and have no interest in selling him in this window, when he still has three years left on his existing deal.’

But that claim is at odds with the thoughts of transfer experts Graeme Bailey, who told TBR Football on Thursday that Newcastle are in fact looking at Ekitike as a ‘potential replacement’ for Isak, in music to Liverpool ears.

Bailey said: “It’s gone under the radar a bit that Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Jonathan Burkardt, who Man Utd looked very closely at. Frankfurt have already signed Ekitike’s replacement.

“If they continue to demand €100m then Ekitke won’t move, but there’s a belief in England that they won’t so there’s real interest there. He’s one on Liverpool’s list, but they’re happy to wait to hear news on their dream target Alexander Isak.

“Newcastle are doing work on potential replacements for Isak too [if he doesn’t sign a new deal], and Ekitike is one of them.

“Liverpool know the striker market and Ekitike is one who has impressed them, I can confirm that.”