Newcastle’s predicted XI under Matthias Jaissle after shock Howe exit

Eddie Howe is suddenly leaving Newcastle and is set to be replaced by Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle. That escalated quickly.

Howe was under pressure towards the end of last season, but got a vote of confidence from Newcastle. Now, with less than a month until the new season starts, Howe has decided – seemingly of his own accord – to walk away.

Newcastle have had to react fast and have lined up Jaissle as his likely replacement.

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