Next Barcelona manager: Elite PL boss ‘appreciated’ as Deco eyes sensational appointment

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ‘appreciated’ by Barcelona as they look to appoint a successor to Xavi in the wake of his exit decision.

It’s been a crazy few days in terms of managerial moves. On Friday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, citing the fact he’s “running out of energy.”

The following day, Xavi announced his decision to vacate his position as Barcelona boss, with the La Liga giants 10 points behind rivals Real Madrid, who currently occupy top spot.

Klopp was quickly linked with the Barcelona job, as ‘one of two new candidates’. However, it’s another Premier League boss, Arteta, who might have a better chance of taking over from Xavi.

According to HITC, sporting director Deco is working on potential successors, and the Arsenal manager’s name has emerged on the list.

Indeed, it’s said Arteta is ‘appreciated’ for the work he has done with the Gunners of late. He guided them to a second-placed Premier League finish last term – their first since 2015/16 – after finishing eighth two seasons prior.

But despite Barcelona looking to spoil his future at the Emirates, Arsenal are said to ‘firmly believe’ the Spaniard’s long-term future is in north London, where he might go one step further than last season at some point.

They are said to be in ‘advanced’ contract talks with the manager, whose current deal runs out in 2025, and the Gunners are ‘confident’ he’ll soon put pen to paper on an extension.

There are options for Barca if they cannot prise Arteta away from the Emirates. It’s said that Roberto De Zerbi and Thiago Motta are on the list of managers they’re looking at.

While neither have reached the heights of Arteta yet, that’s not to say they couldn’t do. De Zerbi is also reportedly on Liverpool’s list to take over from Klopp, so he’s clearly doing something right with Brighton, having secured European football with them last season.

It’ll be an interesting few months with two of world footballs biggest jobs up for grabs.

