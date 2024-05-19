Who will be the next Brighton manager following Roberto De Zerbi's exit?

Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton have mutually decided to split up, which means another Premier League club is looking for a new manager.

But who will replace the Italian at the Amex? Here are the favourites for the job based on the latest odds from Oddschecker, with Graham Potter in the frame.

10) Ruben Amorim

Whether or not they were used as a pawn to get the Liverpool or Chelsea job, Amorim spoke to West Ham, and if there is any interest in replacing David Moyes, there will surely be interest in replacing De Zerbi.

Leaving Sporting for Brighton would be a bold decision but such is the size and wealth of the Premier League. Out of all the managers being linked with the job, Amorim is surely the best.

9) Vincent Kompany

This feels like a good fit. However, after such a disastrous season with Burnley, Brighton might avoid him like the plague.

8) Thomas Frank

Frank has been linked with the Manchester United job, which feels like quite the jump. Brighton is definitely more realistic.

7) Steve Cooper

The first manager that is available, Cooper is out of work after being sacked by Nottingham Forest last December.

He is a bloody good coach and Brighton could do a lot worse. It doesn’t feel like the worst fit in the world either. One to watch maybe…

6) Will Still

Will Will Still still be the favourite for the Sunderland job or will Will Still now join Brighton after they broke up with De Zerbi?

A free agent following an exit from Stade Reims, Still feels like a nice fit but the Seagulls might not take a chance on a rookie head coach with no experience managing in the Premier League.

5) Liam Rosenior

Unjustly sacked by Hull City after missing out on the Championship play-offs, Rosenior is available but a Premier League move is probably a bit soon. A top Championship should take advantage of Hull’s silly decision and bring him in.

4) Graham Potter

Well, well, well, who do we have here?

They say to never go back to your ex and given the manner of his departure to Chelsea, who would have been as well taking Brighton Pier with them as well as the 200 members of staff, the fans might not take to this.

Given Potter has reportedly turned down plenty of work during his unemployment, it feels unlikely that he would return to Brighton. Never say never though.

3) Russell Martin

Martin has a play-off final with Southampton to worry about but is unsurprisingly in the frame to replace De Zerbi. The former Norwich City defender has a very clear philosophy of passing teams to death, which the Saints have done in the Championship this season. As we have seen with Kompany’s Burnley, that will not be as easy to do if his side earn promotion. He could do it at Brighton though.

2) Francesco Farioli

The Nice manager has been linked with Ajax recently but Brighton are reportedly hoping to hijack that deal.

Farioli has done an outstanding job with the French club, who have finished fifth in Ligue 1 this season.

1) Kieran McKenna

Impressing everyone with his work at Ipswich having earned promotion to the Premier League with a 96-point haul in the Championship.

Manchester United – where the 38-year-old was assistant manager for a few years – are also believed to be sniffing around. You get the feeling he will want to give it a crack with Ipswich in Our League, but the lure of Old Trafford could be too much to turn down. Brighton? Not so much.

Brighton will reportedly ‘make a move’ for McKenna.

