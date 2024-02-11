Crystal Palace could make an astonishing move for England manager Gareth Southgate if Roy Hodgson is sacked following Monday’s clash with Chelsea, it has been claimed.

Hodgson has come under increasing pressure at Palace following a dismal run of results, with the Eagles winning just two of their last 12 Premier League games stretching back to the start of November.

A much-needed victory over Sheffield United at the end of January appeared to ease the scrutiny on Hodgson, but a 4-1 defeat at rivals Brighton last week has seen his position come under threat with Palace just five points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

According to The Sun, chairman Steve Parish could be forced to act if Palace lose at home to Chelsea on Monday night with Southgate said to be among the contenders to succeed Hodgson.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has been heavily linked with the job at Selhurst Park, having built a strong track record of developing young talent stretching back to his time working with England’s under-16s and 17s.

With Cooper considered and overlooked for the job previously, however, Palace are said to be anxious to wait until the summer when a wider selection of candidates will be available.

That shortlist could potentially include Southgate, the former Palace defender whose current contract as England manager expires at the end of 2024.

Speaking after the UEFA Nations League draw in Paris on Thursday, Southgate indicated he could leave the England job following this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament, having been appointed in 2016.

He said: “There’s a fair chance half the coaches won’t be here after the Euros. That’s international football.

“You’ve got to see how the summer goes – it’s as simple as that. I know what we’re capable of achieving in the summer, I know what my own benchmark of success would be, after that I’m not really thinking about anything else.

“We’ve got to deliver a performance and you’ve got to make the best decisions for everybody. I won’t be in a position to make that decision before the tournament.”

A move for Southgate has been described as a “long shot” at this stage, with Palace known to be interested in a wide variety of managers to succeed Hodgson.

Those include Lille boss Paulo Fonseca and former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui, who could also be in contention for the Bayer Leverkusen job if Xabi Alonso moves on in the summer.

Kieran McKenna, the Ipswich Town manager, is also believed to be admired by Palace but his lack of experience of managing in the Premier League – plus a potential 4million compensation figure to lure him from Portman Road – could force the club to explore other options.