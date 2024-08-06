According to reports, two former Chelsea managers have emerged as the ‘leading overseas candidates’ to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss.

The FA have been searching for a new England manager since Gareth Southgate announced his exit after his side lost against Spain in the Euro 2024 final earlier this summer.

Southgate‘s contract was due to expire at the end of this year and he opted against leading England into the 2026 World Cup.

The 53-year-old guided England to two major tournament finals. Still, it is widely accepted that this is the right time for the FA to appoint a new manager as their performances at Euro 2024 were heavily criticised.

Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Lee Carsley are among the English candidates in the frame for the role, while Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been mooted as potential dream appointments.

It has been suggested that U21 boss Carsley could manage the senior side on an interim basis until 2025, but The Guardian has provided a fresh update.

The report claims the FA have given their ‘approval’ for a ‘foreign manager’ to take the England job after CEO Mark Bullingham went to the board ‘to get backing’.

It is said that ‘the board are understood to have endorsed Bullingham’s request without putting it to a vote, although there were some dissenting voices’.

‘Bullingham’s decision to go to the board indicates the FA has an open mind over who should replace ­Southgate as the England men’s mana­ger and is determined to recruit the best candidate. ‘During the board discussions, it is understood the success of Sarina Wiegman in leading England’s women to win the 2022 European Championship was cited as a good precedent for considering a foreign manager.’

The report reveals Pochettino and Tuchel are the ‘leading overseas candidates’, but it is noted that the FA’s pursuit of the two managers ‘could be problematic’.