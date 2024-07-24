A former England international cannot see Man City boss Pep Guardiola replacing Gareth Southgate, but he reckons two alternatives should be considered.

Southgate confirmed after Euro 2024 that he had stepped down as England manager after his side were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the final in Germany.

The 53-year-old guided the Three Lions to two finals and a semi-final during his time in charge, but the FA will be hoping his replacement can get them over the line and win the 2026 World Cup.

Lee Carsley, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe are arguably the most likely candidates to replace Southgate, but the FA reportedly have their eye on Guardiola, who has entered the final year of his contract at Man City.

Earlier this month, a report described Guardiola as the FA’s ‘only priority’ and it was claimed that he has already ‘received an offer that he cannot refuse’ to replace Southgate.

Responding to these reports, Guardiola has insisted that he is “really happy” at Man City.

“I’m really excited for this season that’s coming. I’m really happy here,” Guardiola said.

READ: Howe favoured again as next England manager while Postecoglou now among contenders



“Like every season I need the break, I need it definitely, but after that I charge my batteries and I have the same energy like usual and I know the competition is coming, I will be who we are, who I am. I’m completely focussed on that.”

Former England star Glen Johnson cannot see Guardiola or ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp replacing Southgate as they “may find the job a bit boring”.

“I can’t really see either of them [Guardiola and Klopp] being England manager,” Johnson said.

📣TO THE COMMENTS! Who should replace Gareth Southgate? Join the debate here

“Both of them wear their hearts on their sleeves, they’re super passionate and ultimately, I believe both of them may find the job a bit boring to be honest.

“It’s clear that they both enjoy the day to day work that comes with club management and that’s something they won’t get at international level.”

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Next England manager: Pundit raises ‘reason’ for FA to be ‘hopeful’ of Pep Guardiola appointment

👉 Liverpool star rates England chances of securing Klopp as Southgate successor

👉 Howe leaving Newcastle for England job might be just the crisitunity the Magpies need

Instead, Johnson thinks “fans would love to see” Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard succeed Southgate.

“It would obviously be quite a considerable jump for either of them [Lampard and Gerrard], as they’re early on in their managerial careers, but sometimes you’ve just got to roll the dice,” Johnson added.

“I’m sure the players would love to have either of them managing them and sometimes you’ve just got to take the risk. If Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard was the England manager, then I believe the fans would love to see that.”

He added: “Eddie Howe’s name has been mentioned and he’s not had experience at that level, but he certainly gets teams playing good football.

“Whoever does take it will be inheriting a bloody good squad and they just need that little bit more to get one of these finals ticked off.”