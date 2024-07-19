Who do you believe should be the next England manager?

With the FA searching for a new England manager and no stand-out candidate emerging, we want to know who you want to replace Gareth Southgate.

Southgate resigned in the wake of the European Championship final defeat to Spain in Berlin, leaving vacant a role he has held since 2016 when he was parachuted in amid the Sam Allardyce shambles.

The England squad – now fourth-best in the world, apparently – is in far better shape than the one Southgate inherited, with the next manager’s primary job being to win major international honours and end what will be at least 60 years of hurt.

There are plenty of names in the frame. Eddie Howe is the bookies’ favourite and it is an appointment that could suit both Newcastle and the FA. Howe is unlikely to rile any of the suits while Newcastle could take the opportunity to upgrade to a manager with experience of winning trophies. There are plenty available.

While appointing Howe might represent more of the same for England, Lee Carsley offers the FA the chance to hire a Southgate regen. The former Republic of Ireland has had success with England Under-21s, effectively following the path set out by Southgate before his ascent to the top job.

Graham Potter would be another safe appointment – then things get interesting. And a bit ridiculous. Should the FA go down the foreign route? Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel all have very clear an obvious credentials, but could the FA and some sections of the media handle the prospect of an Argentine or a German in charge of England. Some people’s heads would fall off.

Coming back to an Englishman… Frank Lampard, anyone? Paul Merson reckons it would be a good idea, but you can judge his nonsense for yourself.

All that said, we want to know who the discerning readers of F365 want to lead the national side. Get your vote in for your preferred candidate below.

Did you have a different candidate in mind? Marcelo Bielsa, perhaps? Mike Bassett? State your case in the comments…

