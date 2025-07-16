A new report claims Arsenal will turn to a new priority once they complete deals for Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three summer signings. They have invested around £75m to land Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard.

The Gunners quickly turned their attention to recruits in other positions, with Valencia starlet Cristhian Mosquera on the brink of joining the club as a backup centre-back.

The north London outfit are also looking to overhaul their attack, with deals reportedly agreed for Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, while their move for Mosquera is also said to be wrapped up.

Arsenal will likely move to the top of our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders once these deals are finalised, but they still have more work to do this summer.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has lifted the lid on ‘what to watch out for next’ at the Emirates after ‘agreed’ deals for Gyokeres, Madueke and Mosquera are done, as ‘all focus will switch to whether Arsenal can complete the window by adding a left-sided attacking option’.

“We know there is interest in Eberechi Eze, although at this point it is my understanding that talks have only taken place with the England international’s representatives, rather than with Crystal Palace,” Watts said in his column for Caught Offside.

“Rodrygo is another player on the club’s radar, with the Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid very much up in the air following his lack of game time at the Club World Cup.”

He continued: “Out of the two, I would say Eze would be the easier deal to do, purely from a financial perspective, but I couldn’t say right now who the club will end up going up for. It would just be guesswork at this point.

“Both are players of interest, but I think it will come down to the finances involved. Arsenal have spent a lot of money already this summer, so they might need to do a bit of work now trying to balance the books a bit before completing the final piece of the jigsaw from a squad building point of view.”

Watts has also named four stars who could leave, as Arsenal will also “move to trying to move a few players on”.

“So I would say that once the trio of Gyokeres, Madueke and Mosquera are through the door attention will turn to trying to move a few players on,” Watts added.

“With all the new arrivals the squad is suddenly looking very bloated and Andrea Berta will be looking to find takers for players like Reiss Nelson, Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira and maybe Oleksandr Zinchenko.”