Next Leicester boss: David Moyes clearly the natural replacement for Chelsea-bound Maresca

Looks very much like Leicester will be the next Premier League club on the hunt for a new manager in this silliest of summers, with their promotion-winning Pep disciple Enzo Maresca set to hotfoot it down to Chelsea while surely not quite believing his luck. Never managers who are told to be careful what they wish for, is it? Just fans. Funny that.

Anyway, here’s the current list of favourites according to the latest from Oddschecker and yes we are absolutely here for taking a team promoted playing Pepball and handing it directly to David Moyes.

10) Frank Lampard

Having been scandalously almost completely ignored for the Chelsea job this time around, could his old club’s latest managerial shuffle still indirectly benefit the man who will one day prove himself the greatest manager of all time if he could just be given a chance?

9) Rob Edwards

Yeah, you could see it. Exceeded expectations in the Barclays with Luton, and repeating that trick with Leicester would mean at worst a mid-table finish.

8) Steve Cooper

If anything, Clive, it’s almost too obvious an appointment. Which perhaps explains why the former Forest boss isn’t more prominent. Just makes too much sense, and this summer is not about that.

7) Carlos Cuesta

Confirmation that Arsenal and Arteta have reached the lofty status where their assistants are linked with pretty chunky managerial roles of their own. Is it too early to start talking about disciples of Arteta? Probably is, yeah. But still. Was linked with Norwich earlier this year and there is at least a throughline from Maresca to Cuesta of Pep Guardiola influence.

6) Liam Rosenior

Unjustly sacked by Hull City after missing out on the Championship play-offs, Rosenior is available but a Premier League move is probably a bit soon. A top Championship club should take advantage of Hull’s silly decision and bring him in, mind.

5) Marti Cifuentes

Did a seemingly impossible rescue job on QPR having taken over in October, and there would be a neatness to Cifuentes getting the Leicester job after his current side’s 4-0 win over Leeds last month sealed the Foxes’ Premier League return.

4) Mark Robins

Eye-catching work at Coventry is sure to attract attention from the bottom half of the Premier League if the Sky Blues can’t get themselves back in the top flight pretty soon.

3) David Moyes

Burnley’s disastrous season does offer some pretty meaty support for the merits of a promoted club going back to basics after passing their way out of the Championship, but it would also be a touch disingenuous to suggest Leicester and Burnley are the same thing. Leicester had no business being in the Championship in the first place and should be able to survive with something to spare this time around whoever they put in charge.

Let’s not pretend this isn’t a very funny option, though, given what a complete head-spinning change in direction and approach it would represent.

2) Graham Potter

Would be hands down the best and most logical choice but for the fact the Brighton job is also available.

1) Carlos Corberan

After Championship play-off heartbreak in two of the last three seasons, with Huddersfield in 2022 and West Brom this season, it would be harsh to say he doesn’t deserve a crack at the Barclays.

