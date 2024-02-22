Next Liverpool manager: Nervy Reds ‘identify alternative’ amid ‘chance’ Man Utd join Alonso race

Sporting’s Ruben Amorim is one of the ‘main contenders’ to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

The 39-year-old is one of the most promising managers in Europe, winning 28 matches out of 35 this season.

He has taken charge of 194 Sporting matches and led the Portuguese giants to a league title in 2020/21.

Amorim has been linked with the Liverpool job following Klopp’s announcement that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

However, Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the Reds’ first choice to replace the legendary German manager.

Alonso’s side are flying in the Bundesliga this campaign and look set to beat Bayern Munich to the title.

The Spanish head coach played for Liverpool but has been linked with the Bayern and Real Madrid jobs, two clubs he also represented during his playing days.

With Thomas Tuchel set to leave the Bavarians at the end of 2023/24, Alonso is being strongly linked with the job in Munich, which is not good news for Liverpool.

The Premier League giants will obviously have more than one man on their shortlist to succeed Klopp, and according to the Independent, Amorim and Alonso are ’emerging as the main contenders’ in the Reds’ ‘search to replace Klopp as manager’, with the Sporting gaffer ‘identified as the main alternative’.

The report says chief executive Billy Hogan is the man leading the Reds ‘early’ pursuit of a new manager, with Alonso ‘widely seen as the candidate they will push hardest to get, amid a revelatory season at Leverkusen’.

Leverkusen’s form has helped Alonso attract the interest of ‘virtually every major club in Europe’ and will be able to take his time to ‘decide his future’.

It is guaranteed that Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona will be on the lookout for a new manager this summer, while ‘there is a chance’ Manchester United and Real Madrid will join them.

If Liverpool miss out on the highly-coveted Alonso, ‘Amorim is currently seen as the most desirable candidate’, and is more likely to be pursued than Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

It is added in the report that Amorim ‘is also attracting the interest of major clubs’. but not at the same ‘degree’ as Alonso.

Liverpool will be all change at the end of the season with a new sporting director also on the agenda.

The Reds ‘are determined to be decisive when necessary but also make the decision that is right for them’, with Klopp leaving big shoes to fill.

