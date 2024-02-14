Next Liverpool manager: Carragher raises concern over Alonso but insists he is still the ‘standout candidate’

Jamie Carragher has raised one concerning factor relating to Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, but the pundit has insisted that he is still the right man to take over at Liverpool.

While plenty of names have been linked with the Liverpool job in recent weeks, it’s fair to say that Alonso is the hot favourite at this point in time.

The Spanish coach has quickly garnered a reputation for himself in Germany and the timing seems perfect for the Reds to swoop in at the end of the season.

While Carragher is excited about the prospect of Alonso joining Liverpool, he does voice some concern over his lack of experience at this stage.

“It’s still very early in his managerial career,” Carragher told CBS. “In an ideal world you’d say, ‘It’s Xabi Alonso but he’s had another job, he might have won a Champions League somewhere else, he’s won a league here’ and all these different things.”

Compared to some of the other names that have been linked with the Liverpool job, Alonso is a relative rookie having only managed 166 games during his career so far.

However, despite voicing some concern over the potential appointment, Carragher has insisted that the 42-year-old would be a good fit for the job.

“But, I don’t see where he is right now, anyone that would be in front of him in terms of what Liverpool fans want or maybe the Liverpool board want. I don’t know what the Liverpool board want but he just feels like he is the standout candidate.”

Alonso is seen as a popular choice because of his already existing ties with Liverpool, but Carragher doesn’t think that this has much bearing on the situation at hand.

“It’s not even just about playing for Liverpool,” Carragher added. “I think if Xabi Alonso hadn’t played for Liverpool or there was another manager at Bayer Leverkusen doing the job that he’s doing now that has the CV he had as a player and had played for the managers he’s played for, he’d be in the running for the Liverpool job anyway.

“The fact that he’s a former player, and I’m not massive on a former player or someone who knows the club, it’s about getting the best guy to do the job.

“That’s just added onto the fact he’s doing a great job as a manager. He looks like he could go on to do great things.”

The 42-year-old is currently doing a tremendously good job in Germany as his Bayer Leverkusen side currently sit top of the Bundesliga.

Impressively, his side also remains unbeaten across all competitions so far this season which is quite the achievement. Time will tell if Liverpool can prize him out of Germany.

