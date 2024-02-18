Next Liverpool manager: Klopp endorses ‘standout’ boss amid ‘absolutely exceptional’ season

Jurgen Klopp has sensationally endorsed the qualities of the favourite to take his Liverpool job, Xabi Alonso, as the “standout” boss is having an “absolutely exceptional” time in management so far.

Since Klopp announced in January that he would be walking out the door at Anfield at the end of the season, Alonso has been heavily tipped to be the man to take his place. The former Liverpool midfielder is having a great start to life as a manager.

He guided Real Sociedad B to La Liga 2 in his second season in management, and a couple of years later, he has Bayer Leverkusen top of the Bundesliga, currently eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich.

He’s the favourite for the Liverpool job given how well he’s doing, and current boss Klopp has endorsed his qualities, in a sign that he’d be more than happy for Alonso to take over from him.

“The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is a standout in that department,” Klopp said.

“Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional.”

Indeed, Alonso is clearly doing a very good job, as Bayern Munich haven’t failed to win the Bundesliga since the 2011/12 campaign, yet they’re staring down the barrel of a failure because of Alonso’s side.

He’s signed top players such as Victor Boniface and Granit Xhaka, both of whom have made a massive impact for the side so far. He also brought in Josip Stanisic, who scored in a 3-0 victory over his parent club Bayern recently.

Perhaps Alonso’s best signing, though, was the free transfer of Alejandro Grimaldo, who has eight goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga this season – bombing down the flank from the left wing-back position.

His eye for quality would surely serve Liverpool well if he was to take over the manager’s position at Anfield, and there’s no wonder Klopp is endorsing the Spaniard given the job he is doing with Leverkusen.

