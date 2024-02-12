Next Liverpool manager: Klopp replacement the ‘dream’ for Euro giants with Reds ‘one step ahead’

Liverpool-linked Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is Bayern Munich’s ideal candidate to replace under-fire manager Thomas Tuchel, according to reports.

Last month, Jurgen Klopp announced his shock decision to depart the Reds at the end of the season and the Leverkusen head coach quickly became the favourite for the job.

Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou is also in the running, as is club legend Steven Gerrard, who is currently manager of Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ettifaq.

Alonso is not only a former Liverpool player but also an extremely promising coach.

His Leverkusen side moved five points clear of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race after their superb 3-0 win over Tuchel’s side on Saturday.

Not only are they top of the German top flight, but they have not lost a single match across all competitions this season, winning six out of six in their Europa League group and 17 of their 21 Bundesliga encounters.

Alonso might prefer to stay at Leverkusen to lead them in to the Champions League, but it feels very likely that he will move on to a bigger club, with all due respect.

The opportunity to replace Klopp at Anfield might be too hard to turn down, though there appears to be interest from Bayern, who the ex-Spain international also played for.

Real Madrid – another one of Alonso’s former clubs – have also been linked in the past but Carlo Ancelotti is expected to stay beyond the 2023/24 campaign.

Incidentally, Leverkusen’s incredible form has put Tuchel under a severe amount of pressure in Munich and has made Alonso the ‘dream’ appointment if Bayern run out of patience with the former Chelsea head coach.

This is according to TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), where it is claimed that Tuchel is at ‘very high risk’ of losing his job after Saturday’s critical defeat.

It is noted that Tuchel was on thin ice last term after only winning the Bundesliga title thanks to a spectacular capitulation from Borussia Dortmund.

The German boss was given the benefit of the doubt having replaced Julian Nagelsmann over halfway through 2022/23, but there are no excuses this season.

Alonso would be the ‘prime candidate’ to replace Tuchel at the Allianz Arena, though it is claimed that Liverpool are ‘one step ahead’ of the competition in the race for the Spaniard’s signature.

Liverpool seem fairly set on appointing their former midfielder, who reportedly has a gentleman’s agreement with Leverkusen that he can leave for one of his old clubs.

