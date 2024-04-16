Former Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovac insists there is “no truth” in the rumours linking him with the Liverpool job.

Kovac has emerged as a ‘surprise name’ in the frame to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield at the end of the season.

Niko Kovac denies Liverpool ‘links’

The Croatian is out of work after being sacked by Wolfsburg last month, so a step up to Liverpool is obviously the natural career progression.

He won the German Cup as Eintracht Frankfurt boss in 2017/18 and was rewarded with the Bayern Munich job but things did not go to plan in Bavaria.

Kovac did guide Bayern to the Bundesliga title in 2018 because only Thomas Tuchel makes that look difficult, as well as the German Cup.

Despite a 7-2 win over Tottenham in the Champions League, Kovac left Bayern by mutual consent in November 2019 after being thrashed 5-1 by his former club Frankfurt.

After his time at such a big club ended badly and his managerial career since has not hit the heights it did at Frankfurt, it was quite surprising to see Kovac linked with the Liverpool job.

It would be fair to assume that this is all agent-driven and the 52-year-old has confirmed the rumours are “not true”.

“There’s no truth to Liverpool links emerged in the recent days. It’s not true”, he told Sport & Talk at Hangar 7 on Servus TV (quotes via Fabrizio Romano).

Liverpool have offered Ruben Amorim a three-year contract

It is looking increasingly likely that Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim will replace Klopp at Liverpool.

Amorim is heading towards the Portuguese league title and has insisted he is fully focused on seeing the season out at Sporting, with an exit to another European club expected.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has provided a fresh update on the situation.

Aouna says there are talks ongoing between Liverpool and the 39-year-old’s agent, with the Reds eager to ‘reach an agreement as soon as possible’.

There are now only ‘little details missing’ with ‘discussions’ going ‘positively’ at this moment after Liverpool ‘offered a three-year contract’.

As we touched on, it is emphasised that Amorim’s priority is to ‘focus on winning with Sporting and leave at the end of the season’.

