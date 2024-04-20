Next Liverpool manager: Xabi Alonso aims cheeky jibe at Arsenal legend following ‘sack’ claims

Xabi Alonso has responded to Paul Merson’s comments after the Arsenal legend suggested that he could regret turning down the Liverpool job.

For quite some time, Alonso seemed like the obvious candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Given the tremendously good job he’s done with Bayer Leverkusen and coupled with the fact that he used to play for the club.

However, Alonso made the bold decision to snub Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s advances, in order to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for the time being.

“My job at Bayer is not over,” Alonso said upon committing his future to the club. “I’m still [a] young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

“I’m not gonna comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I’ve strong links with them but I’m in the place where I want to be.”

Following Alonso’s decision to snub Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Merson suggested that the Spanish coach could end up regretting his decision.

The Arsenal legend insisted that “everyone gets the sack in the end” and Alonso might regret not jumping ship at this stage.

“You’ve got to make hay while the sun shines in management, and you’re talking about two of the biggest jobs in world football,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“They might never come again. I don’t see Bayer Leverkusen winning the league again next year.

“I think Bayern the juggernaut will continue where they’ve been the last 10 years. I’m shocked. I can understand he’s probably happy what he’s doing, he’s getting great accolades and rightly so, but these come along once in a blue moon.

“I just hope he doesn’t regret this. I know what management’s like; everyone gets the sack in the end. They’re two of the biggest jobs in the world of football.”

Alonso fires back

Merson isn’t the only pundit who has questioned Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, but despite the external noise, Alonso seems more than happy with his decision.

“Everyone is responsible for their own decisions,” Alonso told AS.

“I hope mine to stay is the right one, I am convinced that it will be like that. I am enjoying the moment and, of course, I want to continue improving.”

The Spanish coach was then specifically asked about Merson’s comments, to which he replied: “Paul Merson will have made decisions that I do not value. Mine is this.”

Given the season that Bayer Leverkusen have had and the connection that Alonso clearly has with the fans, it’s understandable that he wants to continue the project.

Still just 42 years old, he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

