Man Utd axe three managers from shortlist as two-way race accelerates

Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe are now the two main contenders to replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United head coach, with a report revealing which way INEOS chiefs are likely to go.

Carrick remains in charge of Man Utd, but that is expected to change at the start of the next international break, which begins on November 9. Old Trafford decision-makers view that as a good time to move on from Carrick and bring in a new manager who can turn the team’s fortunes around.

Nagelsmann, Howe, Fabian Hurzeler, Antonio Conte and Unai Emery have all been linked with the job.

However, Hurzeler is ready to reject United in favour of staying at Brighton, while it will be incredibly difficult to prise Emery away from Aston Villa.

Conte has great pedigree but also a history of falling out with owners, something United officials are well aware of.

With these factors in mind, Football Insider report that it is now a ‘two-way race’ between Nagelsmann and Howe for the role.

READ: Eddie Howe stil odds-on favourite to be new Man Utd manager

FI claim Howe is the ‘clear frontrunner’ to replace Carrick. Howe has the backing of United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox.

Christopher Vivell, director of recruitment at United, is pushing for Nagelsmann to take over, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to listen to Wilcox instead.

The Guardian, meanwhile, name Howe as Wilcox’s ‘preferred candidate’ to lead the next stage of United’s project.

The Red Devils have already made ‘contact’ with Howe’s camp as they ramp up their search for a new head coach, despite Carrick still being in charge.

Man Utd are open to paying Newcastle United the £6m compensation fee needed to capture Howe and his coaching staff.

Nagelsmann, in contrast, would not cost any compensation fee, but the German looks set to miss out on the job to Howe.

Unai Emery to Man Utd looks almost impossible

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Man Utd see Emery as a dream solution to their managerial search, but such a move appears unlikely.

“Important people at Manchester United consider Unai Emery as the ideal coach to become the future figure to build the future of Manchester United,” he said.

“So, he’s super-appreciated by very influential and important people at Manchester United, but we need to respect Aston Villa.

“We need to take in consideration Aston Villa, and Aston Villa absolutely count on Unai Emery.

“When I say Aston Villa, I mean, the director, Roberto Olabe, the other director, Damian Vidagany, the chairman, everyone at the club consider Unai Emery absolutely crucial figure for present and future of the club.

“Unai Emery is in control of everything at Aston Villa.

“Unai Emery decides also together with the directors about the transfers, so several things, several things being coordinated by Unai Emery.

“So, Unai is more than a coach, is more than a manager at Aston Villa, and they have no intention to lose Unai Emery, especially mid-season but also in general.”

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