David Ornstein has raised three concerns over Michael Carrick as Manchester United considers whether to appoint him permanently.

Carrick has surpassed expectations since being brought back to Man Utd as an interim replacement for Ruben Amorim.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have won seven of their last eleven matches, and this form has significantly improved their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils suffered the blow of a 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Monday, so Saturday night’s trip to Chelsea is potentially decisive. However, it is hard to see Carrick not being their next permanent boss if he gets them over the line in the Champions League race as expected.

Earlier this week, Ornstein insisted Carrick will be in a strong position with the Champions League, but there will be three concerns regarding the interim boss.

“Clearly, results so far — and his popularity inside and outside the club — put Carrick in a very strong position, although Monday provided something of a reality check and I suspect some food for thought among the club’s powerbrokers,” Ornstein told The Athletic.

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“United insist they are in no rush and that it’s about seeing how the Champions League quest goes before deciding next steps. Should they book their place, I’d expect them to finalise a shortlist including Carrick.

“Many feel there’s no way United can overlook Carrick if he delivers, but even then, there are still many factors. How well-equipped is he for the full-time job with such limited experience in such a role? How will he fare juggling domestic and European football, and specifically the blue-riband competition? How will he cope with and contribute to the summer transfer market?”

Now, Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke claims Carrick is the “clear favourite” to lead Man Utd into next season, but there will have been “alarm bells” after the loss to Leeds United.

“Obviously it was a disappointing result and performance and will have set alarm bells ringing inside the Old Trafford hierarchy,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“I’m sure they’ll be confident they can go on and clinch that place in the Champions League.

“United won’t rush into any decision. They’ll obviously evaluate everything.

“I don’t think the United hierarchy will make a knee-jerk reaction just off one defeat on Carrick’s situation.

“I would still say he’s clear favourite for the role as well, but I don’t think United will be rushing into making anything that will look at all options and that remains the case right now.”

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