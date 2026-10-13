Next Man Utd manager INEOS will ‘probably’ appoint named with Carrick ‘in trouble’ as players ‘don’t care’

Paul Merson thinks Manchester United will “probably” appoint Eddie Howe after Michael Carrick, with the head coach facing a “nightmare week”.

We are only in the early stages of the 2026/27 campaign, but Carrick is already under pressure after a poor start to the new season.

Man Utd have only won one of their first six Premier League games this term, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup.

United’s results and performances have declined after last season, and Carrick has been quickly exposed after he was left short after the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Carrick still has backing at Man Utd, though Emmanuel Petit has argued that his players “don’t care” about him “anymore”.

And Merson has argued that Carrick is “in trouble” ahead of away matches against Atletico Madrid and Leeds United this week.

“After Saturday’s game, I’d more worried if you’re a Man Utd fan. I’ve seen signs with Tottenham that things can improve, there’s something there. I haven’t seen any signs with Man Utd at the moment,” Merson told Sky Sports.

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“Now, Michael Carrick is in trouble over the next two games. I hope he doesn’t get the sack, but he’s in trouble.

“It’s a nightmare week for him. I couldn’t think of two worse games – and I don’t think they’re going to win either of them.

“Atletico Madrid, at their ground, it’s a difficult game. They’re hard to beat, a very difficult team to play against and beat. They don’t let in a lot of goals.

“Then you go to Leeds, who’s one of Man Utd’s champion enemies. This is a big, big, big football match. A big rivalry. And it’s one of Leeds’ biggest games.”

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Paul Merson names Eddie Howe as likely replacement for Michael Carrick

Merson has also named Howe as a likely replacement for Carrick, though they should have appointed someone else in the summer.

“United should have gone for Unai Emery,” Merson added.

“They should have done whatever they could to get someone like him. Someone with major experience, who has been around the block. This is a hard job.

“Now, who else is going to come in? Eddie Howe is probably the man they’d go for. He’s the only one about isn’t he?

“Antonio Conte could go in, he’d steady the ship. But I don’t know if he wants to play entertaining football and set the world alight. I don’t know what the Man Utd owners want.”

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