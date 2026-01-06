Manchester United want to appoint a manager with Premier League experience as they search for Ruben Amorim’s replacement, according to a report.

Amorim was sacked on Monday after falling out with the Man Utd hierarchy, most notably director of football Jason Wilcox. The decision came the day after Amorim’s explosive post-Leeds press conference in which he insisted he arrived at Old Trafford to be Man Utd’s manager, not just their head coach.

Amorim reportedly felt there had been broken promises over him being backed in the January transfer window, while Man Utd chiefs had also been left exasperated by the Portuguese refusing to move away from his 3-4-3 formation.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has taken charge on an interim basis as United sound out a six-month replacement and also long-term options.

ESPN report that United want to avoid the mistake they made with Amorim by capturing a Prem-proven boss next.

The report adds that Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace), Thomas Tuchel (England) and Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) are all ‘in the frame’ to take over. Interestingly, ESPN throw USA boss Mauricio Pochettino into the mix.

Pochettino raised eyebrows when he took the USA job, with some viewing it as a big step down for the 53-year-old. Pochettino has been linked with the United job for several years, ever since a much-publicised lunch with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2016.

The Argentine excelled at Tottenham Hotspur, guiding them to a Champions League final and second in the Premier League, while he also had an eventful one-year spell at Chelsea between 2023 and 2024.

Glasner is seen as an ‘appealing’ candidate as he is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, having rejected Palace’s offer of a new contract. Glasner has made a huge impression on elite Premier League clubs, particularly after guiding Palace to their first-ever major trophy – the FA Cup – in May.

Tuchel, meanwhile, held talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other INEOS chiefs in the summer of 2024 before United ultimately decided to stick with Erik ten Hag.

Michael Carrick, Enzo Maresca and Sir Gareth Southgate are just some of the other candidates in the frame.

Ex-United star Nicky Butt is firmly against Maresca joining, saying he will ‘give his season tickets back’ if the Red Devils swoop for the former Chelsea boss.

Maresca moving to Old Trafford would be a surprise anyway given he is reportedly eyeing the Manchester City job if Pep Guardiola leaves.

Plus, Rio Ferdinand has named the United star who will ‘benefit the most’ from Fletcher being in temporary charge.

