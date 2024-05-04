Next Man Utd manager: Tuchel ‘happy’ to return to England after being told ‘no chance’ of Bayern stay

Thomas Tuchel is ‘more than happy’ to return to the Premier League according to Fabrizio Romano as the speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag continues to ramp up.

With Manchester United falling below expectations in the Premier League and Champions League, the future of Ten Hag is very much up in the air.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to oversee a rebuild at the club this summer and the Dutchman could lose his job in the process.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

With Ten Hag facing an uncertain future, Man Utd have been linked with plenty of managerial alternatives in the meantime.

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has emerged as a ‘top contender’ to replace Ten Hag.

As things stand, Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season and according to Romano, the German boss would be open to a Premier League return in the near future.

“Thomas Tuchel is not speaking to any other club at the moment, his full focus is on the Champions League,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Then of course if he leaves Bayern he’s open to considering opportunities, and I’m told he’d be more than happy to return to the Premier League one day.

“The only chance to stay at Bayern now is if the board members will ask him to do so and present a new project. Let’s see if they will do that because at this point they haven’t yet.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Why leading Man Utd manager candidate Tuchel would be far better fit than doomed Ten Hag

👉 Ten Hag and Sancho bombshells dropped to leave Manchester United absolutely stunned

While Bayern have fallen below expectations in the Bundesliga this season, they could still be successful in the Champions League.

As things stand, the German boss will depart at the end of the season, but regardless of the current agreement, Tuchel hasn’t completely ruled out staying at the club beyond this season.

When asked if there was a possibility that he could stay on, Tuchel told reporters: “This is an agreement, so this can’t be changed.

“Well, you can change every contract by mutual consent because we had a contract as well and then we agreed on ending it early, so everything is possible.”

However, despite Tuchel’s recent claims, Bayern director Christoph Freund told Viaplay Sport that there’s “no chance” to continue with Tuchel next season.

With the German boss being available for work and Ten Hag being under immense pressure, it does seem like a real possibility that Tuchel could be in the Old Trafford dugout next season.

More: Man Utd | Thomas Tuchel | Erik ten Hag