Next Man Utd manager: Who should Red Devils appoint if they sack Ten Hag?

Vote on who should replace Erik ten Hag as Man Utd boss?

Erik ten Hag is under intense pressure at Manchester United. But who should they appoint if they opt to axe the Dutchman?

Ten Hag is ‘a dead man walking’ after the latest in a series of embarrassing performances and results – a 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

The manager’s backers are dwindling by the week and, if he hasn’t already, Ten Hag could lose the support of the United board by the end of a week in which they face Porto and Aston Villa.

Ten Hag was not helped by a ‘p*ss-poor’ refereeing decision against Spurs, but the reasons to end his two-and-a-half-year reign appear to be piling up.

No discernible style of play; some appalling recruitment decisions; and too often a ‘disgusting’ level of application from his players.

The big question, though: how should they appoint next? Cast your vote in the poll below, then explain your reasoning Below The Line.

The bookies make Ruud van Nistelrooy favourite to step up from his current role as assistant. But United’s attacking woes hardly reflect well on the former striker. And does he have the managerial experience to take on a job of this scale?

Then there’s Gareth Southgate. The former England boss is available and, apparently, very well liked at Old Trafford. In the boardroom, if not the Stretford End.

Thomas Tuchel is also available and the ex-PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich at least possesses plenty of experience in managing basket case clubs.

The United job would be a huge step up for Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank, while Graham Potter hardly seized his big opportunity at Chelsea.

Might United look abroad? Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, former Porto coach Sergio Conceicao and ex-Juve boss Max Allegri are fancied, while some would prefer the Red Devils to bring Michael Carrick back to Old Trafford from Middlesbrough.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he would go back. But surely United won’t?

MORE ON YET ANOTHER MAN UTD DEFEAT

👉 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham: Ten Hag sack, Ugarte nightmare, Kulusevski dazzles

👉 Wasteful Tottenham still left laughing at Manchester United’s humiliation in Old Trafford rout

👉 Ten Hag sack unavoidable but Man Utd players ‘stealing a living’ and Rashford ‘just gave up’