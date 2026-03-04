Next Man Utd permanent manager ‘deadline’ revealed as elite boss ‘wants the job’ over Carrick

Michael Carrick is reportedly ‘in the box seat’ to be Manchester United’s next permanent manager, but Julian Nagelsmann ‘wants the job’.

Interim Man Utd boss Carrick has had a dream start in the role, winning six of his seven Premier League games in charge.

Under Carrick, Man Utd’s results and performances have drastically improved as they have looked a far stronger unit since switching to a 4-3-2-1 system and putting key players in their preferred positions.

Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko and Kobbie Mainoo are among those to benefit from the arrival of Carrick, who has Man Utd in a prime position to qualify for the Champions League.

Over the weekend, Man Utd took advantage of Aston Villa’s loss to Wolves as their win over Crystal Palace moved them up to third in the Premier League and it’s now hard to see them not securing a spot in the Champions League.

Carrick was initially only brought in to carry United until the summer, though his great work has him in the frame for the permanent job.

Last week, a report from Manchester Evening News claimed Man Utd ‘will’ give Carrick the job beyond this season if they qualify for the Champions League, and that the club has set a ‘deadline’ to appoint a permanent boss.

The report stated that the Red Devils want to sort their managerial situation before this summer’s World Cup starts on June 11.

They added: ‘This would enable the chosen one to monitor potential targets at the tournament and make signings, while planning pre-season preparations for the following month.’

Our pals at TEAMtalk are also reporting that Carrick is ‘in the box seat’ and is currently the ‘outstanding candidate’ for Man Utd, though they are considering alternatives.

The report from TEAMtalk insists INEOS are ‘not yet ready to hand Carrick the reins permanently and are continuing to do their due diligence on a range of other options’.

And current Germany boss Nagelsmann has made it ‘clear’ that he ‘wants the job’ and is ‘firmly in the frame’ to replace Carrick.

However, the report also explained why Man Utd are unlikely to hand Nagelsmann the job.

They explained:

‘However, we understand that the belief within Old Trafford is that INEOS are unlikely to appoint a manager without experience of English football and while their credentials are under consideration, neither is currently leading the race. ‘The pair are standout candidates on paper, but insiders have made it clear that Premier League know-how remains a key criterion in the club’s ongoing search for a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim.’

