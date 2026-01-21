Who will be next manager of Crystal Palace after Oliver Glasner exit?

We know Oliver Glasner will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season but there is a chance he could leave sooner if results continue to be absolutely rotten.

Andoni Iraola and Frank Lampard are among those to be linked, but who are the favourites for the Palace job according to Oddschecker?

8=) Inigo Perez

The current manager of Real Vallecano has benefited from the associated halo effect of Andoni Iraola and his success at Bournemouth and reports in Spain claim that he has been approached by Nottingham Forest and Wolves already this season. He might find the prospect of Palace rather more interesting than either, especially if Glasner gets a significant step-up from Selhurst Park.

8=) Pierre Sage

His Lens side is currently top of Ligue Un ahead of PSG so we suspect Sage would have rather better offers than Crystal Palace should he choose to leave France, especially as Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham could all be looking for new managers this summer.

8=) Brian Barry-Murphy

The Irish manager of League One table-toppers Cardiff has worked with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City so has some real cache in the coaching world.

6=) Steve Cooper

Currently manager of Brondby but will inevitably be linked with returns to middling Premier League clubs, because we as a nation always believe that the Brits can easily be lured back, even if they are having a bloody lovely time elsewhere.

6=) Brendan Rodgers

To be fair, he probably could be lured back from Saudi Arabia, especially as the LinkedIn-isation of football management has accelerated at pace in his absence.

3=) Thomas Frank

Whenever this failed Tottenham experiment ends, it would surely be an excellent idea to appoint a manager who has excelled at a mid-table level in the Premier League. He would probably love the relative peace and quiet.

3=) Kieran McKenna

Currently on course to bring Ipswich back to the Premier League, justifying the faith placed in him beyond the Tractor Boys’ relegation. Throughout it all, McKenna retained that Next Big Thing magic which could well tempt Palace.

3=) Gary O’Neil

He’s only just joined Strasbourg and he will know if he does half-well there then he will be the next manager of Chelsea. That should be enough to stop him jumping at the chance to join any old Premier League club.

2) Jose Bordalas

The Getafe coach has long been linked with Palace but club President Angel Torres said late last year: “Many absurd things have been said, like that the coach was going to go there. He’s very happy here and besides, he doesn’t speak English…Why would he go there?”

Has he not heard about the wages on offer in the Premier League? At 61, Bordalas might fancy one last challenge and one last big pay-day.

1) Gareth Southgate

He really does not seem to be massively interested in being a football manager as he has fully embraced the LinkedIn life, and yet he continues to be linked with Premier League jobs, particularly ones where he has some emotional connection.