West Ham have already sacked one manager this season in Graham Potter and now Nuno Espirito Santo is in serious danger of being sacked for the second time this season.

He leads the Premier League sack race after his fourth defeat in six matches, which is enough to kickstart speculation about the next man in the hotseat.

Based on the latest odds from Sportscasting, here are the top 10 candidates for the job…

10=) Erik ten Hag, Liam Rosenior, Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard

A classic collection of out-of-work Premier League failures, an old boy and a highly rated manager surely bound for greater things than West Ham. None of them will be the next Hammers manager.

9) Lee Carsley

Sort of feels like he might have played for West Ham, but Carsley never ventured too far from the Midlands. Still England Under-21 manager but with no tournament until the summer of 2027, now might be the right time for a move into club management.

7=) Kieran McKenna

Has taken Ipswich into the Premier League and back down, and now in the midst of a campaign to return to the top flight. Is he the man to be parachuted into a relegation battle? In a word…no.

7=) Gareth Southgate

Has consistently said he is not looking for a managerial job. Continues to be linked with managerial jobs. If any club can tempt him out of semi-retirement, it will surely not be this version of West Ham.

5=) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

He is one of the best managers currently available and is probably just about in that sweet spot between managers who would not risk a relegation battle and those who should not be risked in a relegation battle. This is realistically one of the better routes available to Solskjaer back into top-flight management.

5=) Frank Lampard

The fans still chant ‘Big Fat Frank’ at every away game so no, this absolutely would not work. Even if you take away the fact that he would be mental to leave a promotion campaign at Coventry City (where he is adored) for the West Ham sh*t-show.

4) Harry Redknapp

Last managed over eight years ago, FFS. We know West Ham are a circus but surely the old clowns can stay in the dressing-room.

It’s not impossible though. Which is mental.

3) Michael Carrick

The third former West Ham midfielder on this list but has an advantage over the men above because he is actually available. The problem is that he has only managed a handful of games in the Premier League. Oh and he was sacked by a Middlesbrough side now doing much better without him.

2) Gary O’Neil

The fourth former West Ham midfielder on this list has spent a year out of work after being sacked by Wolves but somehow still remains a popular option for any club at the wrong end of the table. Not sure why other than the fact that He Speaks Very Well, I Thought.

1) Slaven Bilic

Delivered the highest-scoring Premier League campaign of any West Ham manager a decade ago and remains the recent West Ham manager most beloved of the fans. He is available and all reports suggest he would be happy to take the job until the end of the season.