Who will be next Newcastle manager if Eddie Howe leaves for England?

Eddie Howe is the current favourite to be named Gareth Southgate’s successor as England manager, which would of course create a knock-on effect at Newcastle.

It’s a job that, post-takeover and on the back of Howe’s own impressive work, is rather more desirable than it might have been in the Mike Ashley era.

Here are the latest favourites to be next in the hotseat at St James’ Park, based on odds from gambling.com

10. David Moyes

With all due respect to all involved, not really sure Moyes swims in the pond where Newcastle now fish. In fact we’re very sure he doesn’t.

9. Brendan Rodgers

We’re absolutely certain Rodgers will feel he still has unfinished business with the Premier League and we don’t doubt he’ll be back in Our League one day doing a damn fine job for two years before disappearing up his own anus on a heavy gust of self-importance and seeing everything turn to sh*t.

But again, we very much doubt that his chance to do so will come at Newcastle.

8. Sergio Conceicao

Can’t have a big-club managerial top 10 this summer without the former Porto boss. He left the club at the end of last season with a cup win to augment a record that boasts three Primeira Liga titles. The fact his only managerial experience outside Portugal is six unhappy months with Nantes in France has to be a concern for any English club considering a move for the 49-year-old.

7. Max Allegri

Now that would certainly be an interesting one. Six Serie A titles among a host of other domestic pots and pans give him a compelling CV, and he’s certainly not a manager who should be fazed by leading a controversial club wearing black-and-white stripes.

Obvious downsides are obvious, though, with a manager who’s never worked outside Italy and famously couldn’t quite get Juventus over the line in the Champions League.

Left Juventus (for a second time) under a cloud after some angry celebrations of their Coppa Italia victory. Officially those celebrations played a big role in his departure, unofficially that’s pretty convenient cover for a decision that was already in the offing.

6. Edin Terzic

Walked away from Borussia Dortmund after leading them to the Champions League final last season, but finishing fifth in the Bundesliga is a bit of concern. A lot of names in the second half of this list do appear to be here rather more because of availability than necessarily suitability.

5. Ralf Rangnick

Would certainly be an interesting choice. Shouted down at Manchester United but, it turns out, really very correct about an awful lot of it and has a high-calibre and wide-ranging CV. Had Austria playing some lovely stuff at Euro 2024 too, and a touch unlucky to come against a decent Turkey side in the last 16 as reward for beating France and the Netherlands to top spot in their group.

4. Thomas Frank

Always going to be there or thereabouts on next manager lists after the consistent quiet excellence of his work with Brentford, but it would feel just a little bit like Newcastle perhaps not quite taking the opportunity of going for something bigger if Howe were to depart for England. There’s a lot to be said for a similar kind of manager if you lose yours unexpectedly, but it does feel like a time and chance for Newcastle to really push the boat out.

3. Graham Potter

Doesn’t really feel like the level at which Potter should be able to get back into club football after The Chelsea Unpleasantness, and there would be the added issue here of the optics. Newcastle appointing the manager their previous manager had just beaten to the England job just doesn’t look great.

Very possible that Potter and Newcastle could actually be a brilliant combination at some point, but the specifics of the current scenario that might bring it to pass seem wildly sub-optimal in a variety of ways.

2. Thomas Tuchel

A winner, a confirmed Anglophile and certainly an appointment that would allow Newcastle to pretty convincingly spin a tale of making lemonade from the managerial lemons they had been dealt. The media would be sniffy, because Tuchel is a very grumpy foreign rather than an acceptably charismatic one like a Klopp or Poch, but if it’s happened because Howe has gone to England rather than been sacked then their guns are spiked and Newcastle are in clover.

1. Mauricio Pochettino

They’ve tried to get him before and it’s pretty easy to see why this could work for all parties. He loves England and English football and was sawn off at Chelsea just as he appeared to be getting his head around that uniquely batsh*t football club and what it required.

Newcastle isn’t an easy club to manage, but they’re a lot less silly than Chelsea and would be far more likely to give someone like Pochettino a more sensible amount of time to really make a go of it at St James’ Park. Far, far easier to see him fostering the kind of relationship he had with Spurs fans with the Newcastle supporters than it was to see that happening at Chelsea.