Who will be next Nottingham Forest manager after Ange Postecoglou sack?

Ange Postecoglou said he “heard their opinion” as the Nottingham Forest fans jeered him from the pitch having warned “you’re getting sacked in the morning” before the final whistle at the City Ground on Thursday, but probably didn’t expect such forthright views three weeks into his reign.

The speedrunning of the full Angeball experience at Forest has been magnificent to behold, and after initial concerns over the change in style briefly made way for hope of exciting football, FC Midtjylland condemning Postecoglou to his fourth defeat in a winless six games mean the Australian is set for his second Premier League sacking in less than five months.

It also means we bring you another ‘Who will be the next Nottingham Forest manager?’ less than a month after we stopped updating the last one.

Here are the 10 favourites to replace Ange based on the latest odds…

9=) Rafa Benitez

Rafa put paid to suggestions he is done with coaching last month by insisting “I am still evolving”, but having to google whether a manager has retired or not perhaps isn’t the best sign.

9=) Graham Potter

Before Ange Postecoglou rocks up at West Ham in a month or so, we assume.

7=) Pedro Martins

The former manager of Evangelos Marinakis-owned Olympiacos.

7=) Jose Luis Mendilibar

The current manager of Evangelos Marinakis-owned Olympiacos.

6) Erik ten Hag

A 63-day sacking is hard to recover from even when it’s not then followed by reports detailing how staff at Bayer Leverkusen were openly discussing whether you might have been ‘the worst manager in the club’s history’.

4=) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Available after being brutally sacked by Besiktas, but might just be holding out for that sweet poisoned chalice of a caretaker job at Old Trafford in order to rediscover that all important Manchester United DNA.

4=) Marco Silva

No Premier League marriage is more set in its ways than Fulham and Silva; both would be absolute bobbins without the other.

3) Brendan Rogers

He’s reportedly refused offers of a new deal at Celtic with his contract up at the end of the season having been frustrated by the lack of investment and has been lured south from Glasgow to the East Midlands before. Feels like the most likely option, and one of the best on this otherwise uninspiring list.

2) Sean Dyche

We know they’re 17th, but that’s just where clubs managed by Ange Postecoglou are. There’s surely no genuine concern of relegation with this squad, which would be the only reason to hire the no-nonsense anti-woke firefighter.

1) Julen Lopetegui

Maybe the bookies know something we don’t, but our suspicion is that Lopetegui has had more than his fill of the Premier League and we imagine being manager of Qatar is the sort of cushy, lucrative gig that even the promise of working under Evangelos Marinakis couldn’t persuade you to walk away from.