Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in signing ‘the next Jadon Sancho’, according to reports.

Sancho starred for Borussia Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 before joining Manchester United for a whopping £73million.

Dortmund sensation Jamie Gittens will hope to follow in Sancho’s footsteps by moving to the Premier League but will hope for more success than the 24-year-old, who is now on loan at Chelsea.

Gittens came through the Reading youth academy before being snapped up by Manchester City, who let him join the German giants on a free transfer in September 2020.

He made his competitive senior debut under Edin Terzic in the DfB Pokal in July 2022 against 1860 Munich.

His importance has grown every year and the 20-year-old is now a key figure under Nuri Sahin.

He has an impressive 11 goal involvements in 18 matches across all competitions this season, including four goals in five Champions League encounters.

This form has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Liverpool among clubs keen on signing ‘next Sancho’

According to Sky Germany, all four are ‘interested’ in signing Gittens, who has been dubbed ‘the next Sancho’.

It is claimed that ‘initial talks’ have started between some Premier League clubs and the Dortmund management ‘to enquire about the situation for a potential transfer in the future’.

Dortmund are not worrying, though, as Gittens ‘feels comfortable’ in Germany and ‘wants to cause a sensation’ this season.

There is reportedly constant contact between Gittens and his agent, Emeka Obasi, and the player is under contract until 2028, so the club are relaxed.

There is no transfer away in the club’s plans but the young winger ‘sees himself in England in the future’ and Dortmund are ‘dependent on income’ so could cash in next summer, hoping they can get another huge fee like they did for Jude Bellingham and Ousmane Dembele.

Gittens seems destined for an England call up in 2025 having made 11 appearances for the Under-21s.

The 20-year-old is back in action against Bayern Munich on Saturday in Der Klassiker.

Asked if the match is business as usual, Gittens said: “No, of course. Bayern Munich – obviously a massive opponent.

“The rivalry that we have had – Dortmund and Bayern over the past years has been really intense so it is not a normal game.

“I cannot say it is a normal game because it is not, but in Dortmund, we know that we have to win this game for people to feel good about themselves and winning this game would be such a big relief to everyone.”

He added: “Bayern – they are a very aggressive team on the front foot. On the ball, they are creative.

“Many tricky players, like [Michael] Olise. He was in my team at Reading. I met him when I was 14 so playing against him will be nice. I know him a little bit.

“Then the other quality they have in Jamal [Musiala], [Leroy] Sane, [Kingsley] Coman – they are really dangerous so we have to be careful and we have to put in a good game against Bayern.

“He [Harry Kane] is probably one of the best strikers in the world. I haven’t really talked to him. He is a great striker. He did it in the Premier League at Tottenham for years.

“Doing it at Bayern now, he is a top player. We have to be careful with him in this game. He is a danger to our team.”