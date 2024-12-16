Southampton set to Rohl with it in hunt for Russell Martin’s successor

Russell Martin's Southampton are stuck at the bottom of table with just five points

The Russell Martin Experiment is over at last for Southampton, with a ridiculous home thrashing off Spurs proving one ridiculous thrashing too many for a board that had in fairness indulged a lot of nonsense for a longer time than most could stomach.

The Saints are currently somewhat adrift at the foot of the Premier League table but not so far that bringing in a manager who doesn’t mind defending couldn’t drag them back into the race for survival.

Big question, then, is who they might be after for this all-important ‘defend less stupidly’ position. According to the best odds currently available on Oddschecker, it’s these lads.

10) Steven Gerrard

Hmm. Not a strong start for the ol’ ‘defend less stupidly’ idea that we really do think Southampton ought to be prioritising here. No escaping the fact that Gerrard’s last English job was dragging Villa into a relegation scrap with a squad Unai Emery immediately took to Europe.

9) Steven Schumacher

Didn’t last long at Stoke but few do, so that need not exclude him from contention. Being sacked five games into a season having won two of those games does seem a bit off.

8) Kasper Hjulmand

Available after leaving the Denmark job following a last-16 exit at Euro 2024. Hasn’t coached in a major European league since 2015, which might be a problem.

7) Steve Cooper

He’s going to be somewhere between fifth and seventh on every one of these lists until someone employs him again.

6) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Wouldn’t be a surprise to see Solskjaer back in English football somewhere at some point, but for some reason this just doesn’t sit right as a natural fit and we really aren’t sure why.

5) Simon Rusk

Southampton’s manager hunt appears to be far less advanced than Wolves’, so the potential for Rusk to interim his way to 10 games and a payout from the bookies cannot be discounted, especially with those games coming thick and fast in the Busy Festive Period.

4) Graham Potter

How many Graham Potters are there? The man is favourite to be both the next Tottenham and West Ham managers. We would humbly contend that with at least one of those more appealing jobs likely to come up before the season is out he is unlikely to jump into bed with Southampton at this time.

3) David Moyes

The firefighter’s firefighter. Say what you like about Moyes, but his Southampton would not commit 10 errors leading to a goal by trying to pass out from the back.

2) Carlos Corberan

Now required by law to sit within the top five contenders for any bottom-half Premier League job without ever really seeming like he might actually get it.

1) Danny Rohl

Certainly an interesting early favourite. It represents something of a punt, but his rescue act at Sheffield Wednesday in last season’s Championship was impressive and the Owls are now in far comfier solid-mid-table-outside-chance-of-the-play-offs-if-they-put-a-run-together territory. Easy to be sniffy about that as an achievement at a club like Wednesday, but it’s a good few years since that’s where they’ve found themselves.