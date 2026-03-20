Tottenham approach two-time coach of the year as ‘favourite’ for job named

Tottenham Hotspur have acted on their interest in Austrian manager Adi Hutter, a journalist has revealed, while an observer has named Roberto De Zerbi as the ‘favourite’ to replace Igor Tudor permanently.

Interim boss Tudor has come under pressure at Tottenham, despite only arriving at the club on February 14. The Croatian has a reputation as a relegation firefighter who can spark a quick turnaround, but Spurs lost their first four games under his management.

Spurs have since snatched a late draw at Liverpool in the Premier League and salvaged some respectability by beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League, though they were knocked out by an aggregate score of 5-7.

Their home clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday looks set to be a monumental game, both for Tudor’s future and the relegation scrap.

Spurs are already sounding out potential replacements for Tudor who could arrive immediately or in the summer, and Hutter has emerged as a new contender.

As per Italian transfer reporter Rudy Galetti, Spurs have ‘gathered information’ on Hutter, who has been a free agent since his sacking by Monaco in October.

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The 56-year-old ‘is an option for Spurs’ either for the remainder of the campaign or ahead of next season.

Hutter has won league titles with Red Bull Salzburg and Young Boys, while he was twice named Bundesliga Coach of the Year following his great work at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hutter spent a season in charge of Borussia Monchengladbach before joining Monaco, though his lack of experience in managing a truly elite European club will likely be a concern for Spurs supporters.

Former Aston Villa and Everton chief Keith Wyness has suggested to Football Insider that De Zerbi is the frontrunner, with Spurs already holding ‘discussions’.

“There’s been a lot of rumours that Spurs have already been having discussions out in the marketplace,” he said.

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“Harry Redknapp even going public to say that he spoke to Daniel Levy, and he would have been called back. Well, that’s great, Harry, because no one will ever know if that was going to be the case or not.

“Good old Harry for that one. But no, [I] think realistically, if it was to be anybody, I think De Zerbi is the favourite.

“And I think he would be the one that makes most sense. I don’t think there’s anybody else.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that De Zerbi has snubbed the opportunity to join Spurs immediately, as he would rather wait until the summer before securing his next move.

Clearly, Spurs will have to stay in the top flight to have any chance of appointing the Italian. But even then, Manchester United could scupper their plans, as they are big admirers of De Zerbi.

Other candidates for the Spurs job include Mauricio Pochettino, Robbie Keane and Marco Silva.

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