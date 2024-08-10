The United States men’s team needs a new manager before co-hosting the 2026 World Cup and former England boss Gareth Southgate might make the most sense.

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want the job and Pep Guardiola is probably a pipe dream – so who will be the next United States men’s manager?

After firing Gregg Berhalter in July following a dismal showing at the Copa America on home soil, the United States Soccer Federation are searching for the right coach to lead a gifted generation of American stars into a World Cup in 2026 that they will co-host.

Many names have been linked; few come without serious concerns and caveats. Here are seven contenders to be the next USMNT boss.

Jim Curtin

The second-longest tenured coach in US soccer’s top division, Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin led his club to a first-ever Supporters’ Shield triumph in 2020 and a run to the final of the MLS Cup two years later. He is a two-time MLS Coach of the Year and has previously expressed a desire to work with the USMNT.

Put short: he ticks a lot of boxes.

Timing might be against Curtin on this occasion, though. After years of being perennial contenders in the Eastern Conference, Curtin’s Union are enduring a difficult campaign, currently 10th in the standings and with questions over the manager’s job stability for the first time in his decade-long reign.

David Wagner

Rejected by Klopp? No problem – why not go for his best man instead? Although David Wagner was part of the former (still feels strange to write that) Liverpool manager’s wedding party, he doesn’t exactly have the unimpeachable managerial track record of his former Borussia Dortmund colleague.

The Germany-born former USA international stood out as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches with Dortmund’s second team early in his coaching career. He impressed hugely in taking Huddersfield Town to the Premier League in 2017 and keeping them up the following season.

Since then, though, Wagner’s career has trended downward. He oversaw Schalke’s relegation from the Bundesliga in 2020, then was sacked by Young Boys for failing to maintain the Swiss side’s run of four consecutive titles. And most recently, he lasted less than a year in charge of Norwich City, dismissed in May after losing to Leeds in the play-offs.

But Wagner is available, remains a relatively big name and might have reached the point in his managerial career where a sidestep into the international game makes sense.

Thierry Henry

Remembered as one of MLS’ finest big-name European imports for his time with the New York Red Bulls at the tail end of his playing career, Thierry Henry’s Stateside managerial spell is regarded less fondly.

The 1998 World Cup winner managed to guide the Montreal Impact to a first-ever play-off berth but, overall, won just nine of the 29 matches he oversaw before stepping down.

The last 12 months of Henry’s coaching career, however, make him a more than reasonable candidate for the vacant USMNT post. As manager of the France under-21s and Olympic team, he has shown an ability to get the best out of a gifted collection of youngsters.

Wilfried Nancy

Henry’s No.2 and eventual replacement at Montreal doesn’t boast his former boss’ name recognition across the soccer world, but he’d be an even greater coup if the USSF could lure him to be the next USMNT head coach.

After succeeding Henry north of the border, Nancy led Montreal to a Canadian Championship, the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League and second place in the Eastern Conference.

Now in charge of the Columbus Crew, he became the first black coach to win the MLS Cup last year, earning rave reviews for the eye-catching, attacking brand of football he has instituted in Ohio.

Steve Cherundolo

A veteran of three World Cups with the USA as a player, Steve Cherundolo is now one of the brightest coaches to come out of the States in some time.

The 45-year-old took charge of Los Angeles FC in 2022, leading the club to MLS Cup glory in his first season at the helm and finishing as runners-up last term. This season, Cherundolo has LAFC competing at the top end of the Eastern Conference once again.

Just three years into his senior coaching career, a jump up to take the USMNT job might feel too soon for the former Hannover defender. But the impressive tactical adaptability he has shown in LA – not to mention his consistent success – would be well suited to the international game.

Patrick Vieira

Henry is not the only former Arsenal Frenchman with an MLS past being linked with the vacant United States post. After he was relieved of his duties at Strasbourg last month, Patrick Vieira is available.

The 48-year-old’s managerial career thus far, it’s fair to say, has been wrought with ups and downs. He began with New York City FC, where he showed coaching promise as he took a previously 14th-placed side to fourth- and second-place finishes in the Eastern Conference.

A subsequent 18 months with Nice started well but ended poorly, likewise his near two-year stint at Crystal Palace.

And while Vieira’s name value and elements of his coaching track record might appeal to the USSF, his struggles with a young Strasbourg side last season should stand strongly against his case to usher a talent-rich but rough-around-the-edges USA squad into the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate

It’s been almost a month since Gareth Southgate stepped down after eight years in charge of England. And just as there appears to be little momentum behind the FA appointing a successor, Southgate appears in no rush to find his next job.

The bookmakers’ current favourite to be the next Manchester United manager, the 53-year-old might be minded to tend his geraniums and catch up on a few box sets while keeping an inquisitive eye on the Red Devils’ fortunes over the early weeks of the 2024/25 season. If Erik ten Hag is binned, Southgate will expect his phone to buzz with a call from his old pal Dan Ashworth.

Such an eventuality is anything but certain, though, and if Southgate wants to stick to the international game – where his skills as a culture builder largely outweigh his tactical deficiencies – a spell in charge of the USMNT could appeal to all parties.

