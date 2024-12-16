Wolves are looking for a new manager after the long-doomed Gary O’Neil era ended in acrimony and inglorious defeat to Ipswich at Molineux on Saturday. Having also gone down to West Ham in El Sackico the week before, there was no way he could survive that Ipswich calamity.

So who’s next then? There is a clear favourite and in news set to spin the world clean off its axis, that favourite is Portuguese.

10) Sergio Conceicao

Look we get it. You want a Portuguese manager. But you’re not getting this one, come on. Behave yourselves. Might as well try and get Ruben Amorim.

9) Steve Cooper

The good news is he’s available, the bad news is that’s because he’s already been sacked by Leicester. But he had got a distinctly Championship-looking squad to at least compete at the bottom end of the Premier League. Wolves would appear to have better resources and could do worse, but it does look like a bit of a non-starter.

8) Rob Edwards

Edwards certainly made a mark on the Premier League last time out, but could really do with being a bit higher than 19th in the Championship if he fancies a quick return to the top flight.

7) Jimmy Thelin

We’re pretty sure the Aberdeen manager isn’t already looking for a way out, but if he were then he could really have done with all these Premier League vacancies cropping up before the Dons’ form fell off a cliff after a ridiculously good start.

6) John Eustace

See, this is how you get yourself in the frame for the top-flight gigs. Eustace has timed it perfectly, with his Blackburn side having propelled themselves right into the promotion picture on the back of a six-game winning run.

5) Kjetil Knutsen

Has led Bodo/Glimt to all four of the Norwegian league titles they have ever won as well as making waves in Europe. Inevitable he would be linked with Our League at some point.

4) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Early favourite when everyone briefly assumed he was some sort of psychopath who had turned up at Wolves-Ipswich to glory in the demise of the man he sought to replace before they remembered Kieran McKenna was his assistant coach at Man United and he’d probably come to see him instead. You have to admit it makes more sense.

3) Carlos Corberan

Leaving West Brom for Wolves would be quite a thing to attempt.

2) David Moyes

Firefighters assemble.

1) Vitor Pereira

Yeah, it’s going to be him. Any minute now, frankly. The £800k it’ll cost to prise him away from Al-Shabab shouldn’t pose a problem, with some reports even suggesting the former Porto and Olympiakos boss could be in position when the players return to training on Tuesday morning.