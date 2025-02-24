Neymar has just achieved the one thing Lionel Messi HASN’T in football

Neymar has been back at his boyhood club Santos for less than a month, but he’s already played more football than he managed in a season and a half out in Saudi Arabia.

And by the looks of his latest performance, he’s determined to make up for lost time.

The Brazilian superstar mustered just seven appearances totalling 428 minutes out at Al-Hilal, his Saudi Pro League stint severely hampered by a cruciate ligament tear that kept him sidelined for almost an entire year.

