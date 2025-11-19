Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian superstar Neymar, in what’s been labelled ‘viable’ but for one issue – and certainly a few more.

United’s attack has been improved by some good signings of late. In the summer, they added Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo to their attack.

Each look as if they are coming into their own, having all scored, and Mbeumo has become the star of the show, earning the Premier League player of the month award for October.

While the signings from within the Premier League look to have been best for United so far, they’ve been linked with a shock move for Neymar, who headed back to boyhood club Santos this season.

Fichajes reports the Brazilian is considering a change of scenery, as he’s aware remaining in Brazil could jeopardise his place with the national team, and United are linked.

Neymar, having spent around a year out injured, has not represented Brazil since 2023, and having played for Al-Hilal and now Santos, is not at the level he once was.

He’s scored three times in 16 Brazilian Serie A games this term and his contract is up at the end of the season, in December.

It is known that he could be on the move, with Fabrizio Romano recently stating: “Neymar is trying to help, but don’t forget that Neymar could eventually be available as a free agent from the beginning of January.

“So an interesting situation to follow because Neymar could consider a move in the January transfer window. Now Neymar wants to be 100 per cent focused on his priority, so to help Santos avoid relegation and to do his best for his club.

“In this moment Neymar is not having any advanced negotiation, but some calls have started to understand the situation of Neymar.

“When there is a player of his level available on the market, it is obviously an opportunity. Okay, maybe Neymar is not in the best physical condition now, Neymar is coming from an injury, he had several injuries recently.

“But now he’s back, he’s fit, he’s trying to help Santos.

“He’s trying to find his best condition, and so keep an eye on Neymar because he could be one of the names to watch for the January transfer window on a free transfer, and so that could be an interesting situation to follow.”

Fichajes suggests a move to United is ‘viable’ but a lack of European competition – with global exposure said to be needed for Neymar to return to the fold with Brazil – is a drawback.

But after three years away from an elite league, Neymar is in no position to be demanding anything of the sort, and United should steer well clear.

They seem to have gotten themselves back into a good spot, challenging towards the top of the Premier League, and signing a past-it Neymar is not going to help them.

Should he join and fail to have an impact – which is likely given he’s not played at a good level for years now – it may only breed discontent within the club, and they’ll have wasted a transfer trying to grant somebody his wish of returning to the Brazilian side.

Further to that, they wouldn’t dream of signing a player with just three league goals in his last season were it anybody else, so signing Neymar would essentially be just for his name.

It’s also a bad look for Neymar if he is to leave. After his emotional homecoming for the swansong of his career, to decide actually, these lot aren’t great and I’m better off going and playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, perhaps isn’t the best call.

