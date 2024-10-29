Neymar sparks Messi reunion rumours at Inter Miami after just six appearances in Saudi Arabia

The list of stars to swap European football for the Saudi Pro League, and then calling it quits a year or two in may have just grown bigger.

This time, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s second biggest poster boy could be departing the Middle East having failed to hit the heights many would have expected of him.

After the early departures of Jordan Henderson and Allan Saint-Maximin, Neymar has been tipped as the next one to leave having recently returned from an ACL injury which limited his minutes in his opening campaign for Al Hilal where he has made just six appearances for the club since leaving Paris Saint Germain.

The rumours have sparked after reports claimed the Brazilian superstar has purchased a £20m plot of land on the waterfront in Miami, leaving some to believe the former Barcelona man could link up with former teammates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Neymar’s purchase of the land also includes ‘approved plans for a 13,000-square-foot house’ and with the 32-year-old into his final year of his contract in Riyadh, a switch closer to home could be on the cards come the end of the season.

Despite being without the man you’d refer to as their talisman, Al Hilal still managed to win a record extending 19th league title, boasting firepower across their side with the likes of Malcom, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly, having also added Joao Cancelo to the squad during the summer after he fell out of favour at Manchester City.

For Neymar, a move to the States would further prove the case of him not hitting the heights many would have wanted the flashy teenager from Santos to since taking the world by storm via YouTube all them years ago.

At PSG, Neymar was constantly in the shadow of Kylian Mbappe, before Messi joined the trio though they failed to bring home a first Champions League trophy back to the French capital.

With Mbappe departing for Real Madrid in the summer, PSG boss Luis Enrique now seems to have a far more balanced squad compared to those who came before him, not having to deal with egos as big as Mbappe, Neymar and Messi within the dressing room.

Despite that, Enrique may have been able to get a tune out of the trio having won the Champions League in 2015 with a side consisting of Neymar, Messi and Suarez.