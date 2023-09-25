Neymar ‘demands’ Al-Hilal sacking after coming close to ‘physical altercation’ with manager

It looks like Al-Hilal forward Neymar is already causing lots of drama in Saudi Arabia.

Signed by the Saudi Pro League side from Paris Saint-Germain in August, the Brazilian superstar is yet to score for his new club.

Neymar is a world-class talent – one of the best players ever – but his off-field baggage negatively impacts how he is perceived.

PSG were more than happy to offload the 31-year-old this summer as the club’s hierarchy looked to enter a new era with player power now a thing of the past.

Despite a stuttery to the season, the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes seems better.

Meanwhile, in Riyadh, Neymar has decided to bring all of his drama over to the Middle East, according to reports.

OPINION: Neymar is one of the great ‘what if?’ players; his legacy is the worst transfer of all time

Sport Italia says Neymar feels unhappy in Saudi Arabia and had a major clash with his manager Jorge Jesus after the Asian Champions League match against Uzbekistani outfit Navbahor Namangan.

The Portuguese coach apparently criticised the 31-year-old for his bad attitude, which the player took exception to, asking the Al-Hilal bosses to sack Jesus.

As per Foot Mercato, the Italian outlet and ‘several’ publications in Saudi Arabia have reported the clash between Jesus and Neymar.

Player power could be Jesus’ downfall, with talks already taking place between the club’s management and the Portuguese’s agent, who has warned his client that he could be sacked.

Reports suggest that Neymar wants to reunite with his former Brazil head coach, Tite.

A report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo says Jesus and Neymar were very close to a ‘physical altercation’ following the match against Navbahor, which led to the player ‘demanding’ his boss gets the boot.

Unbeaten in the Pro League with five wins from their opening seven games, Jesus has been ‘warned’ by the Al-Hilal hierarchy. The game’s gone.

The most expensive forwards/wingers ever: Manchester City provide three of top 20 after Doku