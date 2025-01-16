Al Hilal’s Brazilian superstar Neymar is ‘currently in talks’ with Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire, according to reports in France.

Neymar has only played seven times for Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal since they paid 90 million euros to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023.

The 32-year-old reportedly signed a contract worth 150 million euros per year and ruptured his ACL while on international duty two months after moving to the Middle East.

He returned to action in October but has only played 42 minutes since then having struggled for fitness.

Neymar’s time in the Saudi Pro League has been disastrous and after only seven appearances, his contract is six months from expiring.

This means the Brazilian is expected to leave on a free transfer and there is interest from MLS side Chicago Fire.

This is according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, who says Neymar is ‘in talks’ with the American club.

Indeed, there have been rumours linking Neymar with a return to Santos and a transfer to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

A move to Miami is deemed ‘impossible’, however, due to a lack of salary cap space with Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on the books.

Rival clubs ‘want to take advantage’ and there are talks ongoing between Neymar and Chicago Fire, who finished bottom of the Eastern Conference in the 2024 season, losing 18 of their 34 matches.

Aouna claims the MLS side ‘wants to hit hard’ and will make an offer to Neymar this month.

‘Discussions are underway’ over a two-year contract but ‘this is only the beginning’ and ‘nothing has been decided’ as Chicago work on the sensational signing.

Inter Miami would undoubtedly be the best move for Neymar from an entertainment point of view, but it seems like a no go.

If Neymar moves to the United States, he will likely be there when the 2026 World Cup comes around.

The tournament is hosted in Canada, Mexico and the United States and MLS clubs will likely show lots of ambition in the transfer market as a result.

Several players have been linked with teams in MLS this week, including Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron, who is a long-time Charlotte FC transfer target.

David Ornstein reported on Wednesday that Newcastle are currently ‘considering’ an £11million offer from Charlotte.

