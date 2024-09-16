Brazil international Neymar has reportedly sent a letter to his “friends” at Real Madrid to warn them that it was “hell” playing with Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar and Mbappe previously played together at Paris Saint-Germain as they were part of a star-studded attack alongside Lionel Messi.

These three players were expected to fire PSG to a long-awaited Champions League triumph, but they continued to suffer heartache in the elite club competition.

The trio have moved elsewhere in recent years as Messi has joined MLS outfit Inter Miami, while Neymar has headed to the Saudi Pro League to sign for Al Hilal.

Mbappe meanwhile completed his eagerly anticipated move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer. He joined Carlo Ancelotti’s side on a free transfer after his contract at PSG expired.

Real Madrid were held by Mallorca and Las Palmas before the international break as they endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 La Liga campaign.

Mbappe did not score in any of his first three La Liga appearances, but he has got three goals in his last two matches as Real Madrid have beaten Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

READ: Ten international break prophecies features Angel Gomes saving Man Utd and Cristiano Ronaldo



It has been widely speculated in recent years that Neymar does not have the best relationship with Mbappe and journalist Cyril Hanouna claims he has contacted “the Brazilians” at Real Madrid that “it was hell” playing with the France international.

Hanouna said: “The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappe.

“Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappe to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell.”

In September 2022, Mbappe acknowledged in an interview that his relationship with Neymar was “hot and cold”.

“We have always had a relationship based on respect, but we’ve always had hotter and colder moments,” Mbappe admitted.

MORE MBAPPE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Haaland is hunting down Gyokeres in top goalscorers of 2024 list

👉 Real Madrid star ‘bitter’ after summer transfer as Mbappe faces ‘legal action’ over £46.5m payment

👉 Liverpool sent £169m offer for ‘betrayed’ Mbappe with transfer ‘agreed’ and Real Madrid clause inserted

“There are periods where, as you see, we are the best friends in the world and other periods where we speak less. It’s the nature of our relationship, but there is a lot of respect.”

He continued: “I have a lot of respect for the player that he is, what he represents and the importance that he has in our team.

“When you have two players with strong personalities like that, life isn’t linear. It’s true that sometimes things happen but it’s always respectful and in the interest of PSG.”

After Mbappe scored in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win against Real Sociedad over the weekend, Ancelotti said the forward is “improving a lot”.

Ancelotti said: “I see him fresher, more active. He is very dangerous and combines well with Vinícius and the strikers. He’s improving a lot. I liked his game a lot.”