Rio Ngumoha has explained how Andoni Iraola has given him “another tool”to “destroy defenders” for Liverpool and England.

Ngumoha broke into the Reds first team under Arne Slot last term but has enjoyed a significant uptick in game time under new boss Iraola, starting three games in all competitions.

The 18-year-old has been rewarded with an England call-up after making his debut in the second half of the World Cup warm-up win over New Zealand in June.

“I’ve just got to come here and show what I can do to everyone and just make sure everyone just understands who I am,” said Ngumoha. “I’m not here just to be like a side part – I want to be a mainstay in the team and hopefully I can stay.

“But there’s good competition everywhere. So it’s about competing with the best players in the world now.”

While Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka will provide the competition for a place in the England team for their Nations League clashes against Spain, Czechia (twice) and Croatia, Ngumoha faces similarly tough test to get himself into the Liverpool team.

With Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and new signings Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz all preferring to play on the left flank, the teenager has been used on the right this season, which he only sees as a positive.

“The gaffer at Liverpool has really been helpful,” he said. “And all the coaching staff as well – I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“But I’m enjoying it. I’m playing left-wing, right wing as well. So it’s given me another tool to destroy defenders.”

On England head coach Thomas Tuchel, Ngumoha added: “He’s really helpful. And I think him picking me shows his belief in me, and how exciting and ‘explosive’ he thinks I am.

“All I can do now is just show him again why I should be here for the many more camps and why he thinks I should be a big part of the team and help the team.”

Targeting Euro 2028

The next European Championships in 2028 will be held predominantly in England.

And asked about the possibility of a home Euros, Ngumoha said: “I’d definitely like to be a part of the squad.

“I think if I just keep doing what I’m doing, whether it’s with the national team or at club level, if I just keep showing who I am and how I play and keep getting goals and assists and helping the team win trophies, then definitely I’d like to be a part of the team and hopefully we can go all the way as well.”

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