Bayern Munich reach decision on signing Nick Pope from Newcastle

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has been linked with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have made up their mind on whether or not they will sign Nick Pope from Newcastle United, according to a report.

Pope has been on the books of Newcastle since the summer of 2022 and is under contract at the Magpies until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old English goalkeeper has made 131 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career.

Pope made 36 appearances for Newcastle last season, but the goalkeeper has yet to turn out for Matthias Jaissle’s side in the 2026/27 campaign.

There have been rumours that Bayern are interested in a 2027 deal for Pope.

However, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern have decided not to sign the Newcastle star.

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Bayern Munich decide not to sign Nick Pope

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is on Bayern’s list.

“There was a meeting during the international break at Bayern Munich, and they discussed many names – including Pope’s.

“However, while the Englishman was on the list, he’s now no longer really considered an option.

“As we’ve previously discussed on Bayern Insider, there is interest in Finn Dahmen, interest in Bernd Leno, and interest in Marvin Schwabe.

“And you can see that these goalkeepers are all German. The first idea would be to get a German goalkeeper in, as historically, it has worked for FC Bayern.

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“Of course, Jordan Pickford (who we mentioned last week) and Nick Pope are both goalkeepers who would make sense, but Bayern are currently prioritising German goalkeepers.

“Where you may have some problems is that, as in the case of Dahmen, he’s the No.1 goalkeeper at FC Augsburg.

“So you have to see if he would be prepared to be the No.2 at Bayern.

“He’s not saying ‘no’ at the moment. Baumann, the former German No.1 during the World Cup qualifiers, wants to set the record for the most Bundesliga appearances, so he’s not an option at the moment.

“For Leno, it could be an option for him to return to Germany.

“He’s a bit older than the other candidates, so it could be interesting.

“Whomever it is, Bayern needs a player who is willing to accept that Jonas Urbig is the No.1.

“It’s not so easy to find a player like that who is simultaneously a very good goalkeeper, which is why Bayern have a long list.”

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