Nicky Butt has warned Thomas Tuchel that Kobbie Mainoo could cost England in the World Cup semi-finals against Argentina.

Mainoo earned a spot on Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup after shining for Man Utd during the 2025/26 run-in to earn Champions League qualification.

Despite this, Mainoo is one of England‘s only outfield players to not play a single minute at the World Cup, with Tuchel instead favouring Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Reece James and Jordan Henderson.

This has been pretty harsh on Mainoo, but Man Utd legend Butt has explained why he does not want the midfielder to feature for England at the World Cup ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against Argentina.

“It seems like it’s anybody but Kobbie Mainoo for Thomas Tuchel at the minute,” Butt said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

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“He’s bringing Reece James on who hasn’t played for three weeks because of a hamstring injury. Only Tuchel will know why, I can’t imagine Kobbie being a problem in the camp.

“But every manager has their favourites, of course they do.”

“I hope Mainoo doesn’t come on now…”

Butt added: “Do you know something? I actually hope Kobbie Mainoo doesn’t come on now.

“Because he’s probably so down, he’s not played and he’s not kicked a football in a real game. He’s been training, obviously, but if he goes in now, the only thing he can do is bad.

“He’s not going to be at the level to go and play at that level in a semi-final. I hope he doesn’t come on.

“It’s anybody but Kobbie for Tuchel. He won’t be the first one to go to a World Cup and not play a minute, there’s a few players who have done that.”

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Despite this, Stephen Warnock has explained why he would like to see Mainoo start against Argentina ahead of Declan Rice.

“In midfield against Argentina, it will be Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham, then I think Thomas Tuchel will go with Declan Rice,” Warnock told betTOM.

“However, just given the way Rice has played so far – and I’ll get a lot of criticism for this – I think he’s got to be a lot more progressive with his passing through the lines.

“I would personally prefer to see Kobbie Mainoo in there. He’s a different type of player, who can also play on the edge in a big game. I’d like to see him start, but I think Tuchel will stick with Rice.”

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