Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has changed his Premier League title prediction after Liverpool’s loss to the Red Devils at Anfield.

Over the weekend, holders Liverpool fell in the Premier League table as they are four points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.

This follows Liverpool‘s run of four straight losses in all competitions, while Arsenal and Man City are currently on three-game winning runs in the Premier League.

At the start of this season, Liverpool were most people’s favourites to win the Premier League for a second season in a row as they spent over £400m on signings in the summer to bolster their squad.

However, the Reds have slumped into somewhat of a crisis as most of their key players are out of form, while head coach Arne Slot is struggling to strike the right balance with his stacked squad.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s squad appears to be more complete as they have emerged as the new favourites to win the Premier League, though Butt reckons Man City will win the title due to Erling Haaland.

“I always thought Liverpool [would win the title this year] because of the size of the squad,” Butt said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

“Obviously Liverpool are having a hiccup now but when they get going, which they will do, no one will beat them.

“They’re a very, very good squad and the bench… the amount of forwards they’ve got.

“But I’ve just got a horrible feeling for City.”

On Erling Haaland, Butt added: “[He’s scoring] in a so-called struggling team who aren’t firing on all cylinders.

“So that’s why I think they will [win the title].”

Despite this, Butt has argued that Haaland’s future at Man City hinges on one key factor.

“I think it all depends on if Pep waits around. If Pep’s around, I think he will stay,” Butt continued.

“If Pep goes, I think that would be an invitation for the bigger players to leave.”

Earlier this week, fellow Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand explained why he thinks Arsenal are the team to beat in the title race this season.

“I said before a ball was kicked this season that Arsenal, this is their chance to win the league,” Ferdinand said.

“I felt they had to do it this year and couldn’t come second again. They’ve got a wonderful group of players, it’s probably the best squad in terms of depth in the league.

“They recruited well in the summer and found a way again against Fulham yesterday. They are my favourites to win the Premier League.”