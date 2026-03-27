Nicky Butt tells Man Utd to sign £65m star as upgrade on summer signing – ‘not at that level’

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has encouraged his former club to sign an upgrade on Benjamin Sesko this summer for one reason.

Sesko was among Man Utd‘s signings during last summer’s transfer window. The 22-year-old joined them from RB Leipzig for around £74m.

The striker was rightly criticised for his disappointing form at the start of this season, but he has grown into his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

Sesko has nine goals in his 26 Premier League appearances for Man Utd this term and he is set up nicely to reach another level next season.

However, Butt has argued that Sesko is not good enough to “carry the club on his own”, so Man Utd should sign an upgrade in the summer.

“I don’t think he can carry the club up front on his own, they’ll need another no9,” Butt said.

READ: Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes second, Haaland keeps falling as Casemiro rises



“He’s shown he’s got massive potential, great movement, he works his socks off. He can score a goal and you can see he’s good in the air but he’s not the complete centre-forward for United at that level. He can potentially get there.

“When you go into the Champions League, it’s just a different kettle of fish. The tempo is totally different, the pressure on it is totally different. You’ve then got to come back and perform in the league, maybe two days later.

“They’re going to have to go out and buy a top, top player. I do believe in recruitment there’s no point in going and buying a player who doesn’t improve the squad. You’ve got to go and buy the best player.

“I think Sesko will be a good player for United, I don’t think he needs replacing, but someone who is better than him that can lift his game as well.”

READ MORE: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick still favourite but big names lurk



And Butt has also explained why he thinks Galatasaray standout Victor Osimhen, who joined the Turkish giants for £65m last summer, would be an ideal candidate to sign.

“I think he’d [Osimhen] be the one. You’d like to think that players from Turkish sides are gettable,” Butt added.

“The recruitment team will not only look at the best players, but you’re looking at the ones that are gettable. You’re wasting time on certain players that you’re not going to get if they cost £120million.

“I think he’s powerful, quick, he can run in behind, he’s strong, has got a good touch, can score different types of goals, he’s good in the air. It’s a difficult job to recruit players and maybe you go and find someone with potential but they keep doing that and it doesn’t quite work.”

READ NEXT: Carrick in or out? Man Utd would be stupid to rush manager decision



He continued: “Sesko has not quite worked, Rasmus Hojlund didn’t work. You’ve got to be careful, spending £65m, £70m on people that are unproven, it’s not right.

“With Sesko it’s the same mistake as Hojlund. A young, unproven striker, a lot of money, too much weight on his shoulders. Let’s be honest he’s scored a few goals, he’s done well over the last few weeks but he’s not been a roaring success.

“Sesko might be ready in two or three years but not right now and definitely not in the Champions League. I know Osimhen isn’t proven in the Premier League but you look at his physicality and the way he plays football, he can definitely handle it.”